Joplin, MO

Pancake feed and t-shirt design helps celebrate local nurses

By Keri Clapp
 2 days ago

JOPLIN, Mo – Freeman Hospital celebrated National Nurses Week with a pancake feed for the hospital nurses.   Many activities are going on through next week including nurses’ area decoration contest,  barbecue, treats, themed basket raffles, pancake fee, recognitions, and more.

This year Freeman also hosted a t-shirt design contest for the nurses.  The nurses submitted their design ideas and the whole nursing staff voted.  The winner was Heather Workman, an RN Onboarding Specialist.  Freeman showcased Heather’s design at the pancake breakfast and will be available for purchase throughout the month of May.

You can learn more about the history of Nurses Week here !

Joplin, MO
