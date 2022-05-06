ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

LISTEN: Views on the Potential Overturning of Roe v. Wade

By Adriana Cardenas-Valles
 2 days ago

The leak of a draft of a Supreme Court decision appears to show...

KOLD-TV

Arizona is the No. 1 state that will be the most affected if Roe v. Wade is overturned

(STACKER) -- One historic decision has been endlessly passed around states over the last year. Roe v. Wade expressly protects a pregnant person’s right to choose to have an abortion. It’s under review by a now supermajority conservative Supreme Court, but reports suggest it could be struck down at any moment, as more and more states bring their own abortion laws to the highest court in the land.
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene lashes out after judge green-lights lawsuit that would ban her from ballot over Jan 6

A legal effort to ban Marjorie Taylor Greene from standing for re-election has been given the go-ahead by a federal judge, who denied the far-right Georgia congresswoman’s attempt to have the case against her thrown out – paving the way for further proceedings by the end of this week.The news led Ms Taylor Greene to complain that “I have to go to court on Friday and actually be questioned about something I’ve never been charged with and something I was completely against.”Ms Greene, a hardline pro-Trump Republican who has long circulated false conspiracy theories, is accused by campaigners of...
Washington Examiner

Roe v. Wade reversal could be game changer in tight Georgia election

ATLANTA — A leaked draft opinion that suggests the U.S. Supreme Court is ready to reverse Roe v. Wade could be a political game changer in Georgia and sway several close races in November. Georgia is a deeply divided battleground state where both parties have clashed over abortion rights...
GEORGIA STATE
CBS News

Debating abortion in 1972, before Roe v. Wade

The publication of a leaked draft opinion suggesting the Supreme Court plans to overturn Roe v. Wade has reignited fierce debate over the future of abortion rights in the United States. Politico on Monday published the draft, which was written by Justice Samuel Alito and confirmed authentic by the high court.
CONGRESS & COURTS
POPSUGAR

What a Roe v. Wade Overturn Could Mean For Birth Control

The Supreme Court's leaked draft opinion on Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health has left many of us with serious questions about the future of reproductive freedom in the US. The opinion, if made official, would overturn Roe v. Wade and the right to abortion under the US Constitution. This reality has left people asking: Are abortions still legal right now? (Yes.) Should I stockpile Plan B? (It's not necessary to buy out your pharmacy, but maybe grab a pack or two.) And will the ruling affect my access to birth control? The answer to that is no, not directly; neither Roe nor Dobbs has anything to do with contraceptives, and no one's access will be immediately impacted. But there may still be reason for concern.
U.S. POLITICS

