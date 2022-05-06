ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jones County, MS

Man arrested after shooting at social worker who came to residence for home visit

By Magnolia State Live
 2 days ago
A man has been arrested after he fired shots at a Mississippi social worker with Child Protective Services who came by the residence for a home visit.

Officials with the Jones County Sheriff’s Department said the incident happened on Pittman Road in southwestern Jones County on Thursday, May 5.

Bobby “A.J.” Louge, 21, was arrested and charged with aggravated assault after he allegedly fired shots at the social worker and verbally threatened her.

The social worker came to the house in response to a child welfare concern, according to authorities.

The worker reported the incident after she left the scene to meet with deputies in Ellisville.

Louge was booked into the Jones County Adult Detention Facility.

Magnolia State Live is a statewide digital news source providing Mississippians with original and smartly curated news, politics, opinion, sports and entertainment content. Launched in 2017, we strive to connect with Mississippians on a cross-platform level, giving them information they can easily access, share with others and ultimately use to better their lives and strengthen their communities. We are powered in part by content from sister publications, including five daily newspapers in Mississippi, and in part by fresh and original writing that illustrates topics that matter most to those interested in our state. Innovating community journalism is our mission. Mississippi is our newsroom.

