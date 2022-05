BOLO — Someone might need to put out a “Be on the lookout” for Gov. Ron DeSantis. It’s not that he is missing exactly, but he kind of is. DeSantis is one of the most pugilistic politicians in the country — a reputation that has endeared him to the conservative base nationally, and has him on every 2024 presidential shortlist. But ever since POLITICO first reported the bombshell draft U.S. Supreme Court opinion overturning Roe v. Wade, DeSantis has been uncharacteristically … dare I say ... reserved.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO