HOMER L. ISEMAN

Samantha May Lee Wall, 42, of Lebanon, died Sunday, May 4, 2022, in Lebanon. She was born Oct. 14, 1979, in Pittsburg, Kan. to Ronald and Sandra J. Black Derr. On Dec. 31, 2009, she was united in marriage to Jeff D. Wall, and they shared the last 12 years.
William David (Bill) Bench, 70, of Lebanon, died Thursday, April 28, 2022, in Lebanon. He was born Sept. 7, 1951, in Lebanon, Mo. to William Victor Bench and Janet (Uder) Bench. Bill was preceded in death by his father, William Victor Bench; mother, Janet (Uder) (Bench) Lindsay and one brother,...
Ronnie Lee “Runthole’’ Rogers, 62, of Lebanon, died Saturday, March 12, 2022, in Lebanon. He was born Jan. 1, 1960, in Webster County, Mo. to Roma and Mary Mae Ward Rogers. Ronnie was preceded in death by his father Rama Rogers; one brother, David Rogers; one sister,...
Michael Lee Dinwiddie, 77, of Marshfield, died Monday, May 2, 2022, at his home. He was born Dec. 18, 1944, to Jesse Oral Dinwiddie and Reba Mae Barker, the fifth of 15 children. On April 22, 1967, he married Jane Cook. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Jennifer...
Mable Geraldine Popejoy, 84, of Marshfield, died Wednesday, May 4, 2022. Funeral services for Mable Geraldine Popejoy will be held 10 a.m. Monday, May 9, 2022 at Day Funeral Home in Marshfield. Burial will follow the funeral service at Mission Home Cemetery, near Marshfield. Visitation will be held 9-11 a.m....
Sharon McCoy, 64, of Lynchburg, died Saturday, April 30, 2022. She was born May 30, 1957, in Lebanon, Mo. to James Austin Sr. and Aleda “Toots’’ (Davis) Franklin. On June 20, 1992, she married Terry McCoy. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband of...
Shirley Louise Atkisson, 94, of Buffalo, died Wednesday, May 4, 2022, in Lake Ozark, Mo. She was born Feb. 26, 1928, in Springfield, Ill. to Alexander and Blanche (Jasper) Manahan. Shirley moved to the Buffalo area with her family when she was seven. She graduated from Buffalo High School and...
The city of Cape Girardeau closed the Themis Street floodgate as the Mississippi River rises. Missouri taxpayers are closer to receiving a refund. Vehicle burglary suspect wanted in Williamson Co. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Deputies are looking for a suspect in a vehicle burglary investigation in Williamson County. Western...
Mother Nature played nice on Thursday night as the Lebanon High School girls’ soccer team shut out the West Plains Zizzers at ‘Jacket Stadium, 6-0. During halftime, the team recognized five seniors Kaylyn Rogers, Dream Cunningham, Maddie Jay, Chloe Shivers, and Jewell Shockley. “We have five great seniors...
Mildred Louise “Millie’’ Melton, 83, of Buffalo, died Tuesday, May 3, 2022. She was born Oct. 13, 1938, to Claude Edward House and Lona Claudine (Turner) House. On Feb. 29, 1956, she was united in marriage to Dale L. Melton. and they were married 52 years. Millie...
The Ice Cream Factory broke ground Thursday for their new plant in Lebanon with the help of a special guest, Gov. Mike Parson. The plant and scoop store will be located in the old Mid-Am Dairy Plant at 1201 Kansas Street. It is scheduled to open for business in 2023.
