There's a lot of history in this charming old house located in Detroit's historic Corktown neighborhood. It was built for the first owner of the one and only Detroit Tigers. James Burns was the first owner of the Detroit Tigers ball club. He and his partner George Stallings made an initial investment of $12,000 in the team and then led the club to major league status in 1901. After the inaugural season, Burns sold his share of the Tigers for $20,000 in 1902.

DETROIT, MI ・ 11 DAYS AGO