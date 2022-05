The Florida sheriff ostracized for his agency’s response to the high school massacre in Parkland that left 17 people dead will again be heading a law enforcement agency as the police chief of a small South Florida municipality.Former Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel was appointed police chief of Opa-locka in an announcement made by city manager Darvin Williams at a ceremony Friday. Opa-locka is part of Miami-Dade County.Williams said the former sheriff will start Monday and oversee 47 officers. Broward's sheriff’s office has about 5,600 employees. Israel said he was looking forward to serving the people of Opa-locka and...

LAW ENFORCEMENT ・ 2 DAYS AGO