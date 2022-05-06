MABLE GERALDINE POPEJOY

Shirley Louise Atkisson, 94, of Buffalo, died Wednesday, May 4, 2022, in Lake Ozark, Mo. She was born Feb. 26, 1928, in Springfield, Ill. to Alexander and Blanche (Jasper) Manahan. Shirley moved to the Buffalo area with her family when she was seven. She graduated from Buffalo High School and...
Homer L. Iseman, 83, of Lebanon, died Friday, May 6, 2022, in Marshfield. He is survived by his sons, Tony Iseman and his wife Brenda of Lebanon; Bill Iseman and his wife Ann of St. Louis, Mo.; and Rick Iseman and his wife Deanna of Alabama; eight grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
Michael Lee Dinwiddie, 77, of Marshfield, died Monday, May 2, 2022, at his home. He was born Dec. 18, 1944, to Jesse Oral Dinwiddie and Reba Mae Barker, the fifth of 15 children. On April 22, 1967, he married Jane Cook. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Jennifer...
Mildred Louise “Millie’’ Melton, 83, of Buffalo, died Tuesday, May 3, 2022. She was born Oct. 13, 1938, to Claude Edward House and Lona Claudine (Turner) House. On Feb. 29, 1956, she was united in marriage to Dale L. Melton. and they were married 52 years. Millie...
