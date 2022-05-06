Local businesses hoping to ring up big sales for Mother’s Day

Mary Dilger completes a sale at Company's Coming in Orcutt. (Dave Alley/KEYT)

SANTA MARIA, Calif. -- Local businesses are hoping for big sales during the upcoming Mother's Day holiday.

According to the National Retail Federation (NRF), Mother's Day is expected to generate nearly $32 billion in sales nationally.

The NFR reports consumers plan to spend $25 more this year on Mother’s Day purchases and are expected to spend a record average of $245.76.

On the Central Coast, many businesses, such as florists, jewelry stores, candy shops, boutiques and other places are forecasting a surge of sales over the next couple of days before the holiday on Sunday.

"Business has been absolutely phenomenal," said Mary Dilger, Company's Coming sales associate. "We are just busy, busy, busy. This weekend is going to be unbelievable."

Dilger added the store is planning for a flood of last minute shoppers this weekend, even including on Sunday on Mother's Day itself.

"We'll be ready for them," said Dilger. "So they can come on in!"

According to the NRF, 75 percent of shoppers planning to buy greeting cards and 72 percent planning to buy traditional Mother’s Day bouquets.

At Flower Carriage by Ms. Cardel in Santa Maria, the shop was hopping all day Friday.

"Business is great!" said owner Susana Cardel. "I'm not complaining. It's beautiful, gorgeous! It looks like people are happy and Mother's Day is one of those big holidays."

Cardel, who has owned the business since 2008, pointed out this holiday is crucial for her business, especially as is lines up with other current demands, such as proms, weddings and graduations.

"I can say probably one of the biggest," said Cardel. "Right next to Valentine's. This is a long holiday because people are sending flowers earlier and then after Mother's Day, so you have a whole week."

