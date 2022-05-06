ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Search is on for man who escaped a federal prison in Oregon

By Sam Campbell
KOIN 6 News
 2 days ago

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A 38-year-old fugitive with ties to the Snohomish County area is being sought by law enforcement after escaping a federal prison camp in Oregon.

The Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office says a U.S. Marshals-led task force is searching for Andrew Cain Kristovich, who according to court documents, was originally arrested by federal agents in 2018 on gun charges and a conspiracy to distribute fentanyl-laced imitation oxycodone pills.

Deputies say he escaped FCI Sheridan on April 25. Authorities said Kristovich traveled to an associate’s house in Clark County, Washington, where he allegedly assaulted and raped the person before fleeing with their debit card, cellphone and car.

Two found dead inside Tigard Embassy Suites Hotel

The U.S. Marshals Service in Oregon told KOIN 6 News Clark County deputies have probable cause to charge Kristovich with multiple felonies from the attack, including second-degree rape, strangulation and second degree-robbery. It was not immediately clear when the attack happened.

Kristovich is described as being 5 feet 8 inches, tall, weighing 180 pounds, with brown hair and green eyes. He is considered armed and dangerous.

U.S. Marshals released the following photos of Kristovich’s tattoos in hopes of helping the public identify him.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jC7XD_0fVLv9WJ00
    Tattoos on Kristovich’s hands. (Courtesy/US Marshals Service)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Whz21_0fVLv9WJ00
    Tattoos on Kristovich’s left arm. (Courtesy/US Marshals Service)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2N86fq_0fVLv9WJ00
    Tattoos on Kristovich’s right arm. (Courtesy/US Marshals Service)

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

This is a developing story. Look for updates on KOIN.com and KOIN 6 News.

