ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Wall Street is fed up with Under Armour, Nike and Adidas

By CNN Newsource
kion546.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTripped-up supply chains and a coronavirus surge in China are causing headaches for top athletic brands. Under Armour tumbled 25% Friday after the company posted a $60 million loss during its most recent quarter due to supply chain delays and recent Covid-19 lockdowns in China. Chinese authorities imposed a...

kion546.com

Comments / 0

Related
CNBC

Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Peloton, Under Armour, Monster Beverage and more

Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading Friday. Peloton — Shares of Peloton dropped 7.7% after The Wall Street Journal reported the at-home fitness company is looking for potential investors to take a minority stake in it in the realm of 15% to 20%. The company has struggled with post-pandemic demand on top of brand issues, supply chain challenges and a change in CEO. It will report quarterly results next week.
STOCKS
WWD

Chinese Lockdowns Weigh Heavily on Adidas’ First Quarter Results

Click here to read the full article. Once seen as Adidas’s best opportunity for growth, the China business is weighing on the numbers: Net sales rose 0.6 percent to 5.3 billion euros in the first quarter. Stripping out the impact of currencies, the company said revenues fell 3 percent.More from WWDA Look at Beyoncé's Ivy Park Collaboration with AdidasAdidas Originals by Ji Won Choi RTW Fall 2019David Beckham, Pharrell Williams Cheer On Young Talent at Adidas Show The slowdown had been expected. The last quarter of 2021 brought a similar dip and Adidas had forecast a mid-single digit decline in revenues for...
ECONOMY
WWD

Under Armour Underwhelms in Quarter, Stock Sinks

Click here to read the full article. Patrik Frisk still has something to prove to investors.  Shares of Under Armour Inc., which Frisk leads as chief executive officer, dropped 26 percent to $9.84 on Friday, after the company posted a small loss in the most recent quarter and projected annual earnings that fell short of analysts estimates.  More from WWDPhotos of the Most Searched Celebrities at the 2022 Met GalaPhotos of the Black Sheer Met Gala Fashion TrendRegina King's Most Fashionable Moments: PHOTOS Like many other fashion companies, Under Armour has been retooling in recent years and Frisk argued that the company has...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Adidas CEO says no change to 2025 goals after Q1 hit by lockdowns

BERLIN, May 6 (Reuters) - Adidas' (ADSGn.DE) Chief Executive Kasper Rorsted said nothing had changed on the German sportswear company's 2025 goals, after first-quarter results were dogged by lockdowns in Greater China. Rorsted said that a double-digit sales drop in that market is possible in 2022, as a sudden recovery...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nike Sportswear#Chinese
US News and World Report

Under Armour Profit to Take Hit From Higher Costs, China Curbs; Shares Tank

(Reuters) - Under Armour Inc forecast full-year profit below estimates on Friday, as the sportswear maker grapples with higher transportation costs and a hit to its business from renewed COVID-19 curbs in China. Shares of Under Armour tumbled over 23% and were on pace to record their worst day since...
RETAIL
dailyhodl.com

$3,000,000,000 Worth of Bitcoin (BTC) Forfeited to US Government By Former Silk Road Founder

Silk Road founder Ross Ulbricht is forfeiting billions of dollars worth of Bitcoin (BTC) and other crypto assets to the US government. According to a new court filing, Ulbricht will relinquish any claim to over 69,000 BTC and undisclosed amounts of Bitcoin Gold (BTG), Bitcoin SV (BSV) and Bitcoin Cash (BCH) worth a combined $3 billion as part of a settlement.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Lululemon
NewsBreak
Nike
NewsBreak
Adidas
Country
China
WWD

Walmart CEO Doug McMillon’s $25.7 Million Pay Package

Click here to read the full article. It pays well to run Walmart Inc.  Doug McMillon, president and chief executive officer of the retail giant, saw his total compensation increase to $25.7 million last year from $22.6 million in 2020, according to a company filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission late Thursday.More from WWDThe Fashion in 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' Season FourAmazon Prime Day 2020: Fashion and Beauty Deals to Check OutWalmart and Target figure out how to fight back at Amazon As usual, McMillon’s take was made up primarily of stock awards, which were valued at $19.2 million for last...
BUSINESS
inputmag.com

Elon Musk buys Twitter, opens Seventh Seal of the Apocalypse

Elon Musk, the world’s wealthiest man, who thinks tunnels are immune to natural disasters, is purchasing Twitter. The company confirmed on Monday afternoon that it had accepted the billionaire’s offer. “Twitter, Inc. today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired by an entity wholly owned by Elon Musk, for $54.20 per share in cash in a transaction valued at approximately $44 billion,” reads the official press release. “Upon completion of the transaction, Twitter will become a privately held company.”
BUSINESS
Sourcing Journal

Wayfair Suffers Steep Slump in Active Customers

Click here to read the full article. CEO Niraj Shah said that since last year, delivery times have improved by 10 percent for small parcels, and 20 percent for large parcels. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off, $15 a Month and SJ Test 1 members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalShopify's $2.1 Billion Deliverr Deal Pushes 'Port to Porch' PlanHome Furnishings Retail Stocks in Short Seller SqueezeShanghai Struggle Hobbles HavertysBest of Sourcing JournalDTC Explainer: Everything You Need to Know about Direct-to-ConsumerTariffs and Their Place in the American EconomyThe AEPC: Learning More About India’s Apparel Export Promotion Council
RETAIL
Reuters

Wall Street closes with sharp gains after Fed's interest rate hike

May 4 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks ended sharply higher on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve delivered a widely expected interest-rate hike, and the S&P 500 recorded its biggest one-day percentage gain in nearly two years. Stocks initially see-sawed after the announcement, then the indexes strengthened. The S&P 500's advance of...
STOCKS
FOXBusiness

LIVE UPDATES: Stocks in freefall, 10-Year Treasury yield tops 3%

Coverage for this event has ended. Consumer discretionary, technology and material stocks are leading the selloff. Former Chairman of the council of economic advisors Kevin Hassett discusses the tech-led selloff, the chances of a recession and the Fed's delayed response to inflation. Posted by FOX Business Team Share. Breaking News.
STOCKS
CNBC

Jim Cramer says to buy selectively and be curious to beat the current market turmoil

CNBC's Jim Cramer on Thursday said that investors looking to successfully navigate a market roiled by inflation, geopolitical concerns and Covid should do two things: buy discriminately and be inquisitive. "Right now, I think a curious mind would be buying stocks selectively, not selling them indiscriminately," the "Mad Money" host...
STOCKS
CNBC

Hong Kong's Hang Seng index drops more than 3% following Wall Street tumble

SINGAPORE — Shares in Asia-Pacific largely declined on Friday after an overnight drop on Wall Street sent the Dow Jones Industrial Average to its worst day since 2020. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index led losses regionally as it fell 3.81% to close at 20,001.96. In mainland China, the Shanghai Composite slipped 2.16% to end the trading day at 3,001.56 while the Shenzhen Component shed 2.141% to 10,809.88.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

2 Nasdaq Stocks on the Rise on a Foul Friday

Texas Roadhouse reported solid results that sent share prices higher. Universal Display also benefited, despite some mixed financial results. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy