Memphis, TN

Grizz fans welcome back Steven Adams and show support for their team

By The Daily Memphian Staff
The Daily Memphian
The Daily Memphian
 2 days ago

The Memphis Grizzlies will face the Golden State Warriors for Game 3, Round 2 of the NBA Playoffs on Saturday, May 7, at 7:30 p.m. The series is currently tied 1-1.

Feeling restless?

In a series that has seen only one or two days between games, the break between Game 2, Tuesday, May 3, and Game 3, Saturday, May 7, can feel like an eternity to some.

But who can be mad at this team for getting some rest?

Welcome back!

After missing the first two games in this series, Steven Adams has been cleared for Game 3 . Fans are hoping to see him play in the next game. Obviously, there is love on both ends.

Nothing but love

Despite a rough Game 2 and a Dillon Brooks suspension , fans are excited for the next game. One thing is certain, Memphis supports their team from the basketball court.

To the golf course.

The Daily Memphian

The Daily Memphian

Memphis, TN
