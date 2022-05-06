ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Law Enforcement

Lordstown officer suspended over nude photo leak

By Nadine Grimley
WYTV.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLORDSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Lordstown police officer is off work for the next six weeks after council voted to suspend him without pay for a total of 60 days. Village council made the decision to...

www.wytv.com

Comments / 0

Related
WYTV.com

Mom of boy in Warren shooting incident now in jail

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – The mother of one of the two brothers involved in a shooting in Warren last month is now facing a felony charge. Yolanda Adair was booked into the Trumbull County Jail Friday on a felony endangering children charge. A warrant for her arrest was filed...
WARREN, OH
WYTV.com

Austintown shooting investigated as homicide

WEATHERSFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) — Police and EMS personnel were at the Waffle House on Salt Springs Road after a shooting victim showed up there Sunday morning. It is unclear how he got there, however, Youngstown police joined McDonald and Weathersfield police at the scene. Several children and family members...
AUSTINTOWN, OH
WYTV.com

Police: Man accused of assaulting officers

CAMPBELL, Ohio (WKBN) – Police arrested a man after they said he got into an altercation with officers in Campbell Thursday night. Francis Fasline, 32, was arrested and charged with assault, obstructing official business, resisting arrest/causing harm to a police officer and disorderly conduct. Officers were called to Creed...
CAMPBELL, OH
CBS New York

14-year-old accused of raping L.I. mom in front of daughter

MASTIC BEACH, N.Y. -- Investigators say they have made a shocking arrest after a Mastic Beach mother was sexually assaulted in a home invasion.As CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports, the alleged rapist is a 14-year-old boy, now held without bail.The 23-year-old mother, who has been released from the hospital, has moved from the Mastic Beach home where she was strangled, stabbed, robbed and brutally raped on April 19."This is a case that is both shocking and extremely disturbing," Suffolk District Attorney Raymond Tierney said.Police say the video they distributed of the perpetrators led to tips and eventually a DNA profile that...
MASTIC BEACH, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
rolling out

Black autistic teen and sister attacked by police (video)

A 14-year-old Black teen with autism was attacked by New York police officers while he was waiting for his siblings to finish checking out at a Target store on April 18. Video shows the Black teenage boy being tackled to the ground by deputies. His sister can be heard in the background yelling “Get off of my brother! What are you doing?”
LAW ENFORCEMENT
Washington Examiner

Foster mom faces lose-lose scenario after police seize cash

Foster mother Cristal Starling faced a lose-lose proposition after officers raided her Rochester, New York, apartment in October 2020 and took all the cash they could find. Starling’s choices were simple: She could pay more than half of the seized amount to an attorney to help her fight back, or she could settle out of court and split her money 50-50 with law enforcement.
ROCHESTER, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Violent Crime#Wkbn#Village Council#Bci
WYTV.com

Youngstown shootout sends three to hospital

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Three people are in the hospital after what police called a shootout on Youngstown’s south side. Police responded to reports of gunfire on Samuel Avenue. They say a transformer was also hit by the fire and leaking. While they were there, they got a...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WYTV.com

Drivers sent to hospital after Howland rollover crash

HOWLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Drivers in two SUVs were taken to the hospital after a rollover crash in Howland Friday afternoon. It happened just after 12:30 p.m. at the intersection of Elm Road and Genesee Avenue NE in Howland. Police say the driver of a Ford Ecosport was headed...
HOWLAND, ME
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Snapchat
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
WYTV.com

Car stolen, others broken into in Howland Township

HOWLAND TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – A car was stolen and several others were broken into overnight in Howland Township. The thefts happened on Friday between midnight and 7 a.m. They happened in the area of Fairhill Drive, Longview Drive and Clifton Drive NE. Items were stolen out of multiple...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WYTV.com

Motorcyclist taken to the hospital after crash

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Police say a motorcycle rear ended a truck at the intersection of Belle Vista Avenue and Mahoning Avenue. The motorcyclist was taken to the hospital, but is expected to be ok. Police say the truck driver left the scene.
MAHONING COUNTY, OH
WYTV.com

Campground fire destroys multiple campers, 2 hospitalized

NORTH BENTON, Ohio (WKBN) – A fire destroyed multiple campers at a Portage County campground Sunday morning. Fire crews were sent to the McDermott Lakefront Campground at around 5:30 a.m. Multiple crews were on scene, including some from Mahoning County. Deerfield Fire Chief Vaughn Surcliffe said two people were...
PORTAGE COUNTY, OH
WYTV.com

New Castle police investigating after weapon brought into school

NEW CASTLE, Pa. (WKBN) – New Castle Police are investigating after someone brought a weapon into the New Castle Sr. High School Thursday. According to the New Castle Police Department’s Facebook page, the school and police received information that a student was in possession of a “taser-type” weapon.
NEW CASTLE, PA
WYTV.com

Car goes through railing in multi-vehicle crash

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown police and fire are on scene at a car accident downtown after a car ran a red light and a vehicle went through railing off the side of the road. Part of Federal Street near South Ave. is blocked. Police say at least two...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy