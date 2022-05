San Diego's Comic-Con returns to its full glory in July; with it are masks, and we're not talking about cosplay. Comic-Con has updated its COVID-19 protocols for the event. Those who wish to attend the con this year will be required to wear an "approved face-covering," regardless of vaccination status, and will be required to provide proof of full COVID-19 vaccination status or proof of a negative COVID-19 test taken within 72 hours, according to its website.

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO