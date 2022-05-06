ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
I’m a cleaning expert – how to remove the labels of your containers without leaving sticky residue

By Sophia Caraballo Pineiro
 2 days ago

NOTHING ruins a new mug or plate than a sticky label that refuses to come off intact.

Well, a cleaning expert has revealed how she removes any and every sticker off containers – and you probably already have what you need at home.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4H6DUP_0fVLtru600
Kami Larae explained that all you need to do to remove labels off containers is use a blower Credit: TikTok/kami_larae
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46DOl2_0fVLtru600
After a few minutes, it comes right off Credit: TikTok/kami_larae

Cleaning fan and mom Kami Larae shared that she uses a hairdryer to remove the sticky labels off her containers.

In her video, all she had to do was turn on her hairdryer and carefully warm the labels that were stuck on her clear organizing containers.

After a few minutes, she slowly peeled off the label, leaving absolutely no residue behind.

This was a much cheaper alternative to buying cleaning products made specifically to remove that goo that's left behind when you take off sticky labels.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RL1kX_0fVLtru600
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hK0cA_0fVLtru600

She wrote: "Works great on all hard-to-remove stickers and labels no more Goo Gone."

Following her video, many people talked about how they manage to do the same tasks at home.

"I use this to remove Rx labels off my med bottles, to recycle them," one woman wrote.

"Some of those labels don’t come off with just a pull."

A second woman said she simply used lemon oil to remove the sticky residue left behind.

And a third she uses eucalyptus oil for the same reason, as well as removing pen and marker off anything.

Previously, Larae had explained how you don't need to buy tons of cleaning products for your home.

You can definitely condense it all into one cleaning spray – and she has the recipe.

"My favorite thing is making my own counter sprays, I'm obsessed. They're so cheap!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fonoh_0fVLtru600
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jlnO6_0fVLtru600

"You just add a couple of drops of your favorite plant-based dish liquid, a tablespoon of rubbing alcohol to disinfect, and a couple of drops of my favorite essential oils," she revealed.

"It costs pennies to make and it smells and cleans amazing."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22QIlQ_0fVLtru600
The containers were left spotless Credit: Getty

