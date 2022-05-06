ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Final week to sign up for $500 monthly payments – are you one of 5,000 families to qualify?

By Elizabeth Barton
The US Sun
The US Sun
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Hn13R_0fVLtL6C00

THOUSANDS of families stand to benefit from universal basic income.

Chicago residents have one week left to apply for one of the largest universal basic income (UBI) programs in the country.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22t27m_0fVLtL6C00
Applications for one of the country's largest UBI programs will close May 13 Credit: Getty

Known as the Chicago Resilient Communities Pilot, applications will close on May 13, the mayor announced.

The $31million program will benefit families facing economic hardship.

Roughly 5,000 low-income households with get $500 per month for a year.

Sarah Moran, US County Director at GiveDirectly, which will oversee the plan, said: "Our goal in Chicago is to assure a best-in-class program design that is easy for enrollees to access, empowering them to use these funds on what they need the most.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29YIMY_0fVLtL6C00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35XfSR_0fVLtL6C00

When will applications close?

Residents have one week left to apply.

Applications will close at 11.59pm CT on Friday, May 13.

They started accepting applications on April 25.

To learn more about applying, families may visit chicago.gov/cashpilot.

Who will qualify?

To apply, residents must:

  • live in the city of Chicago
  • be 18 years or older
  • have experienced economic hardship related to Covid
  • have a household income at or below 250% of the federal poverty level

For a family of three, the federal poverty level is $57,575.

Applicants who are eligible will be entered into a lottery.

Only one applicant per household.

Officials also say the lottery is designed to prioritize folks living in communities with preexisting economic hardship.

What other UBI programs are open?

Other UBI programs have been tested in cities throughout the US.

At least ten cities are creating their own UBI programs.

These cities include: Pittsburgh, Columbia, Los Angeles, New Orleans, Newark, Rochester and Durham.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fonoh_0fVLtL6C00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jlnO6_0fVLtL6C00

Plus, time is running out to apply for a similar UBI program.

We explain all the cities throughout the US helping people through guaranteed income programs.

