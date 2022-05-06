Report: Boston College hires Greg Brown to replace Jerry York as next men's hockey coach

Greg Brown is headed back to his alma mater. Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

York played with the Eagles from 1963 to 1967 before spending 50 years behind the bench. The Hall of Famer coached at Clarkson University from 1972 to 1979, Bowling Green State University from 1979 to 1994 and Boston College from 1994 to 2022.

The 76-year-old York retired as college hockey's all-time winningest head coach and posted an astounding career record of 1,123-682-128. He captured five NCAA titles, 11 Hockey East regular-season championships, and the Hockey East Tournament Championship and Beanpot Championships nine times apiece. He was inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame in 2019.

Brown takes over the reins after being an assistant under York for three of the lead man's four national championships on Chestnut Hill. Brown left BC in 2018 to become an assistant coach for the New York Rangers and then served as the head coach of Dubuque in the USHL last year.