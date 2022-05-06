ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Report: Boston College hires Greg Brown to replace Jerry York as next men's hockey coach

By Victor Barbosa
Yardbarker
Yardbarker
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0L4Q2X_0fVLtKDT00
Greg Brown is headed back to his alma mater. Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

York played with the Eagles from 1963 to 1967 before spending 50 years behind the bench. The Hall of Famer coached at Clarkson University from 1972 to 1979, Bowling Green State University from 1979 to 1994 and Boston College from 1994 to 2022.

The 76-year-old York retired as college hockey's all-time winningest head coach and posted an astounding career record of 1,123-682-128. He captured five NCAA titles, 11 Hockey East regular-season championships, and the Hockey East Tournament Championship and Beanpot Championships nine times apiece. He was inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame in 2019.

Brown takes over the reins after being an assistant under York for three of the lead man's four national championships on Chestnut Hill. Brown left BC in 2018 to become an assistant coach for the New York Rangers and then served as the head coach of Dubuque in the USHL last year.

"As an Eagles player, Brown served as a captain in 1989-90 and twice earned first-team All-American honors. He was also selected for the U.S. Olympic team in 1988 and 1992," Thamel wrote. "Brown played nearly a decade of professional hockey, including four NHL seasons in Buffalo, Pittsburgh and Winnipeg before a career in Europe. He retired as a player in 2003."

Read this on the web

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Former Justin Fields Teammate Among Bears Tryouts

Running back Master Teague will not be the only former Justin Fields teammate getting a look at Halas Hall over the weekend during rookie minicamp. Rookie camp not only affords the Bears the opportunity to look at draft picks and undrafted free agent players who signed, but also tryout players.
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Kings reportedly hiring Warriors assistant Mike Brown as next coach

Former All-Star point guard-turned-head coach-turned-color commentator Mark Jackson had been widely reported as the frontrunner to land the gig in Sacramento last week, but he's also been rumored to be a contender for the vacancy with the Los Angeles Lakers. Bleacher Report's Jake Fischer reported last week that in addition to Jackson and Brown, the Kings were also talking with former Orlando Magic head coach Steve Clifford.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Jerry Jones car crash video shows how accident happened

Dallas Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones was taken to the hospital in a precautionary measure after he was involved in a “minor” car accident. Syndication The Record. Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones was involved in a frightening car crash this week, and a video of the...
DALLAS, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jerry York
Yardbarker

Flyers add a familiar face to their front office staff along with a new scout

Kapanen, 48, played for the Flyers from 2002-2008. He registered 110 points (44G, 66A) in 311 regular season games, and 19 points (9G, 10A) in 53 playoff games. Kapanen spent time with KalPa in the Finnish League after his NHL career. He saw himself in many different roles with the organization. These roles included: player, assistant coach, head coach, general manager, and owner. He was then the head coach for HC Lugano in Switzerland for one season (2019-2020).
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

Kentucky Derby trifecta bet for Saturday at Churchill Downs

Kevin Kilroy has been on scene at Churchill Downs from 5am, every morning, for the last nine days watching the Kentucky Derby horses on the track and talking with their trainers. He's condensed it all down to some final thoughts and a trifecta best bet for the 2022 Kentucky Derby. The Kentucky Derby is Race 12 at Churchill Downs on Friday, May 7, 2022 with a scheduled post time of 6:57 pm ET.
KENTUCKY STATE
Yardbarker

Could the Green Bay Packers Bring Back a Familiar Tight End?

Tight end is one of the few positions of “need” that the Green Bay Packers didn’t address in the 2022 NFL Draft. Robert Tonyan could start the year on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list. Marcedes Lewis, while a fan favorite and monster blocker, is on a year to year contract it seems. Deguara has slowly turned into an H-Back. Dominique Dafney and Tyler Davis are both unproven. However GM Brian Gutekunst has praised Tyler Davis.
GREEN BAY, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Hockey#Hockey East#Bc#Eagles#The Hall Of Famer#Clarkson University#Beanpot#The New York Rangers#Ushl#All American#The U S Olympic#Nhl
Yardbarker

QB Named Steelers Worst Draft Pick, WR Named Their Best

The Pittsburgh Steelers walked away from the 2022 NFL Draft with seven rookies added to their roster, but who was their best and worst picks? According to one set of grades, the Steelers made the right move with a wide receiver, but double-dipping on a position wasn't the right call.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Watch: Rich Strike went after his lead pony after winning Kentucky Derby

Rich Strike ran one heck of a race to win the Kentucky Derby on Saturday, and the colt was all charged up afterward. Rich Strike was an 80-1 long shot entering the race after just entering the field on Friday due to another horse scratching. He came out nowhere with a hard charge on the inside to win the race, beating Epicenter down the stretch.
ANIMALS
Yardbarker

Jazz HC Quin Synder Linked to New Eastern Conference Vacancy

As Utah Jazz head coach Quin Snyder prepares for a hip replacement surgery, his name is being bandied about as a hot candidate in multiple NBA cities. We've already learned of the Los Angeles Lakers' "serious" interest in luring Snyder away from Utah but a new report from BleacherReport's Jake Fischer links the Jazz's head coach to a job opening with the Charlotte Hornets.
NBA
Yardbarker

Baker Mayfield's support in Browns locker room 'poisoned' after Odell Beckham Jr.'s release

It looks like Baker Mayfield lost a lot of Cleveland Browns’ locker room support after popular teammate Odell Beckham, Jr. was cut from the team during last season. Beckham, Jr.’s tenure with the Browns did not at all deliver on the promise after the franchise gave up and first- and a third-round pick in 2019 for the former New York Giants wide receiver. He never played a full season over his first three years with the team and his numbers were well below what he did during his Pro Bowl seasons with the Giants.
CLEVELAND, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NCAA
Sports
Boston College
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

Epicenter's trainer throws shade at Rich Strike after Kentucky Derby defeat

No horse was more stunned by Rich Strike’s win at the 148th running of the Kentucky Derby on Saturday than Epicenter. Epicenter was the favorite to win the race and seemed to have it locked down as the horses headed down the stretch at Churchill Downs. But Rich Strike came out of nowhere to pass Epicenter and Zandon to claim the win.
SPORTS
Yardbarker

Vikings' Second-Round Trade With Packers Listed as One of 2022 Draft's Best Trades

The Vikings' first trade of the 2022 NFL draft — moving back 20 spots in the first round in a deal with the Lions — was a controversial one. Some fans and analysts were confused by the decision not to take a player at 12, as well as the return they netted from Detroit for picks 12 and 46. There was a sound rationale behind it from the Vikings' perspective, but that doesn't mean everyone liked it.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Yardbarker

Draymond Green on Andre Iguodala: 'I don't think anyone's assuming he's coming back'

Andre Iguodala has played in 173 playoff games with four different franchises (two stints with the Golden State Warriors), but all indications are that it's going to be a while until he suits up for his next postseason contest. "Iggy" is currently dealing with a neck injury that limited him to three appearances in the Dubs' five-game Western Conference first-round series against the Denver Nuggets and has kept him sidelined for the conference semifinals vs. the Memphis Grizzlies thus far.
MEMPHIS, TN
Yardbarker

Packers: Signing this Pro-Bowl Free Agent Safety Could be Missing Piece to Defense

Safety was just about the only position of need that the Green Bay Packers didn’t address in the 2022 NFL Draft. Darnell Savage and Adrian Amos have been an above average duo for years now, however beyond those two, it is pretty bleak at the Safety position. Signing one in free agency may be the missing piece for this defense going into the 2022 season. There is a pro-bowl safety free agent out there that fits the bil:
GREEN BAY, WI
Yardbarker

Yardbarker

32K+
Followers
35K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Sports news and rumors.

 https://www.yardbarker.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy