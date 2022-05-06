ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Dodge, IA

City of Fort Dodge Works Towards SkyWest Service Retention

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Alpha Media- Brooke Bickford) A letter from the desk of the Fort Dodge Regional Airport signed by Mayor Matt Bemrich and Airport Commission Chair Debra Johnson has been submitted to the U-S Department of Transportation in support of reducing air frequency...

KGLO News

Developer says Hyatt Place Hotel financing should close soon, Southbridge Mall redevelopment to get underway

MASON CITY — The developer of a downtown Mason City hotel and the revamped Southbridge Mall says things will hopefully be moving forward quickly with those two projects. David Rachie is spearheading both efforts and told the City Council in Mason City on Tuesday night the closing on the financing for the 116-room Hyatt Place Hotel that will be placed in the eastern part of the main mall parking lot should happen soon now that the final steps in the process are underway in securing a $15 million loan guarantee from the United States Department of Agriculture as part of the project. “We just found out today that we are completely done with the USDA process now, it’s completely in their hands. Whenever that gets back to the bank, that’s when we’ll be closing on the loan. We’re on the very end of this, and the things need to be put in place before we do it. In fact, (Wednesday) I’m sitting down with the bank and we’re going through the closing items, the closing list. They anticipate it happening very soon.”
MASON CITY, IA
WHO 13

Sink hole opens at Des Moines shopping center

DES MOINES, Iowa- A sinkhole was discovered behind Hy-Vee at the Uptown Shopping Center at 42nd Street and University in Des Moines on Wednesday. The owner of the building was resurfacing the pavement when a machine fell through the concrete, which resulted in a 10 foot deep sinkhole, exposing the foundation of the building and […]
Sioux City Journal

See the hazardous dams for Iowa, Nebraska and South Dakota

The Associated Press has updated its exclusive 2018 dataset on hazard levels, condition ratings, inspections and emergency action plans for dams in the United States. With that, our digital center has created maps and searchable databases for our readers to look at the condition of more than 2,000 dams throughout the country including those in Iowa, Nebraska and South Dakota.
NEBRASKA STATE
KCRG.com

Hy-Vee announces more layoffs

Master Gardener Deb Walser answers viewer questions. Multiple departments respond to large house fire in Linn County. Multiple fire departments responded to the fire in Linn County just after 7 a.m. Teen accused of killing Fairfield teacher appears in court to try to get case moved to juvenile court. Updated:...
LINN COUNTY, IA
Local
Iowa Government
Fort Dodge, IA
Lifestyle
Fort Dodge, IA
Government
Local
Iowa Lifestyle
City
Fort Dodge, IA
KCAU 9 News

Iowa small-town downtowns get nearly $20M for housing projects

IOWA (WHO) — Sixty-one Iowa communities will split nearly $20 million in federal funding to provide housing specifically in the downtown area of small towns. The awards were made through the Downtown Housing Grant program. The program provides support for downtown revitalization through new housing opportunities in communities with populations of 30,000 or below. Through […]
IOWA STATE
Des Moines Business Record

Best of Des Moines 2021

As we do each year, we asked our readers to cast votes for what Des Moines has to offer in a variety of business-related categories. These businesses make up an ecosystem in our region that supports a strong and vibrant community. Here’s how it worked: You voted. We checked the...
DES MOINES, IA
Waterloo Journal

Governor Kim Reynolds announced nearly $20 million in investments to support downtown housing projects in 61 communities, which will create 466 new homes for Iowans

Waterloo, IA – According to the statement, the awards were reportedly made through the Downtown Housing Grant program, which provides support for downtown revitalization through new housing opportunities in communities with populations of 30,000 or below. State officials have announced that the program had $20 million available for awards...
IOWA STATE
Waterloo Journal

The Iowa Department of Natural Resources will conduct waste sorts across the state to learn more about how Iowans recycle and use their local landfills

Waterloo, IA – According to the state officials, beginning May 12, SCS Engineers will begin the 2022 Statewide Waste Characterization Study for the DNR by collecting, hand-sorting and categorizing multiple samples of residential and commercial sector waste from 10 municipal solid waste landfills of varying sizes from across the state.
IOWA STATE

