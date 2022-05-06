ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Barbara County, CA

Car Chase Ends with PIT maneuver

By Robert L. McCullough
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMay 4, 2022 – Santa Barbara County, Ca. – What some criminals may not realize is that fleeing a jurisdiction where a crime has been committed doesn’t let a perpetrator off the hook. Cops don’t simply stop at the county line when pursuing the driver of a stolen car who takes...

