ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edinboro, PA

Mount Pleasant ski hill wraps up record season

By Corey Morris
YourErie
YourErie
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Sqpwu_0fVLsD9100

(WJET/WFXP/ YourErie.com ) — The 2021-2022 ski season will be the season to beat in the years to come at Mount Pleasant of Edinboro.

This year’s weather wasn’t phenomenal, General Manager Andrew Halmi said. The hill aims to open the week before Christmas and hopes to operate through St. Patrick’s Day. This year, Mother Nature initially was uncooperative, but she came around eventually.

“Ideally, we’re starting in December, and we’re maintaining cold weather and constant lake-effect snow all through March,” Halmi said. “We started later than we would have liked. On Christmas Day, it was 60 degrees and sunny. But once Mother Nature flipped a switch in January, it got cold and stayed cold. So we got 6 good weeks of winter this year.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44hLAU_0fVLsD9100

Despite the late start, the local ski hill had a standout season. More than 20,000 skiers took to the slopes at Mount Pleasant of Edinboro.

Drink beer to support the Erie community

“In terms of weather, it was a good year — it wasn’t a great year, but it definitely wasn’t a bad year either,” Halmi said. “In terms of business, we had a great season. Because the weather was good, business was very good. We had a record number of skier visits this season.”

Last year during the summer season, the hill invested in improvements for its skiers. That included some $500,000 spent on snow-making upgrades. Mount Pleasant purchased five additional “snow guns” for the season. Those machines convert water into man-made snow for those times when Mother Nature isn’t cooperating.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zGjVc_0fVLsD9100

According to Halmi, the hill needs anywhere from a foot to 18 inches of man-made snow to ready the slopes. That takes about 4.5 million gallons of water.

“We need man-made snow to open. Snowmaking is really important. The five new snow guns we purchased allowed us to open quickly and to stay open throughout the year,” Halmi said.

Rhino Day to rumble into Erie Zoo on Saturday

A new grooming machine helped Mount Pleasant maintain the skiing conditions to its particular standards.

“We always pride ourselves in having really good ski conditions. We might be smaller, but we offer a better product than anybody else locally at any time. Adding a new groomer helped us with that, too,” Halmi said.

Mount Pleasant of Edinboro opened in December 1970. It has changed hands twice in 51 years, ultimately landing in the hands of current owners Doug and Laura Sinsabaugh in 2005.

Halmi has been at Mountain Pleasant since 2004. Born and raised in the Edinboro area, he grew up skiing, first hitting the slopes at the age of 3.

Are there glowing rocks in Erie?

“Back then we had a T-bar — a lift that pulls you up while you’re standing on the ground. I remember going up between my dad’s legs on the T-bar,” Halmi said. “It’s fun that I’ve been able to do the same thing with my son.”

Halmi started working at Mount Pleasant as a ski instructor in 2004 while he was still in high school. In 2021, Halmi went full time. He’s the only full-time employee at Mount Pleasant of Edinboro.

“I love it. I love the place, and I love doing what I do,” he says. “Teaching people how to ski is a unique thing to do. The thrill and enjoyment people get out of it is second to none.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sfXTP_0fVLsD9100
A look at the chairlift without its usual snow.

With the snow gone and summer right around the corner, Mount Pleasant of Edinboro is about to roll into hiking and mountain biking season. They sell a pass to access their 7 miles of hiking and biking trails. But it’s also the season of equipment maintenance.

“It takes us about 9 months to get ready to do it (the ski season) again,” Halmi said.

All of the snowmaking lines will be flushed. All of the snow gun air compressors require servicing and oil changes. Three grooming machines need maintenance. The chairlift has more than 100 sheave wheels that need to be lubricated and maintained, and each of the 78 chairs on the chairlift are removed, serviced, greased and inspected for safety.

The birds are back in town

Halmi is the only full-time employee, and owner Doug Sinsabaugh handles just about everything outside. Between the two of them, most of the summer maintenance and preparation gets done (they hire some part-time seasonal workers to help through the summer as well).

“It’s a ton of work, but we have 9 months to get it done, so that helps,” Halmi said. “It’s a big deal just for us to get ready to do it again next winter.”

This summer, in addition to the annual maintenance, Halmi said Mount Pleasant of Edinboro is planning additional upgrades to its operations. That includes a new lift in the beginners area. It’ll be a “magic carpet” lift — essentially a conveyor belt that carries the skiers back to the top.

“It makes it easy for kids to get up and down the hill,” Halmi said.

Three more snow guns will be installed. And Halmi hinted at a major project but chose to play his cards close to the vest.

For news delivered right to you , subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists

“We’re just teasing it a bit — it’ll be a big one,” Halmi said.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com.

Comments / 0

Related
YourErie

Police raid uncovers large amount of drugs, guns and cash

Police served two search warrants on Wednesday, April 20 at two locations. The first was in the 1000 block of Rankine Avenue in Lawrence Park and the other was a home in the 2000 block of East 10th Street. Police recovered 2.6 pounds of suspected fentanyl, more than $18,000 in cash, two handguns, and other […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Man in critical condition following early morning shooting

Erie Police are investigating a reported shooting that took place overnight on the 100 block of East 23rd Street. When police arrived on scene at 137 East 23rd Street around 3:15 a.m., they found a man unresponsive inside the house. Officers performed life saving measures before EMS arrived on scene. It was during these life […]
ERIE, PA
Vail Daily

20 Reasons to register for the 20th GoPro Mountain Games

The GoPro Mountain Games is celebrating its 20th anniversary this summer, June 7-12, with a list of competitions that reads like a “dream-come-true” for outdoor-sports enthusiasts. When the snow melts and summer comes around, there’s a lot of bottled-up energy in the outdoor and mountain sports world. The Mountain Games celebrate the mountain lifestyle we all love and is open to anyone and everyone (and their dogs).
VAIL, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Edinboro, PA
Sports
City
Mount Pleasant, PA
City
Edinboro, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Erie, PA
Sports
City
Erie, PA
YourErie

Man charged in attack on Erie County Prison guard

An Ohio man in the Erie County Prison has been charged with strangulation of an Erie County Prison Guard. 38-year old Nicholas Rosnack was arraigned Tuesday, April 19 on attempted homicide, assault, and strangulation charges that were filed as assault by Erie County Detectives. The incident occurred at the prison shortly after 4 p.m. Friday, […]
ERIE COUNTY, PA
YourErie

Fetterman reaches majority support in new Pennsylvania Senate poll

(WHTM) – Pennsylvania Lieutenant Governor John Fetterman has majority support among Pennsylvania Democratic voters, according to a new Franklin & Marshall College poll. The poll of 325 Pennsylvania Democratic voters found Fetterman with 53% support, followed by Congressman Conor Lamb with 14% and State Representative Malcolm Kenyatta with 4%. Kevin Baumlin, who has dropped out […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YourErie

Pa. State Trooper arrested for drug possession

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) arrested a state trooper on charges related to the possession of illegal controlled substances. According to a press release, Trooper Joseph W. Czachorowski was arrested after a U.S postal inspector intercepted a piece of mail addressed to him, and obtained a federal search warrant. Upon executing […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YourErie

Erie PD arrests shooting suspect from April 19 home invasion

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The Erie Police Department has arrested a suspect for an April 19 shooting at the 100 block of E. 23rd St. Wildredo Delgado-Rodriguez was taken into custody for the incident and is facing charges that include robbery, burglary and theft, the Erie Police Department announced on May 4. On April 19, police responded […]
ERIE, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ski Season#Ski Area#Mountain Biking#Wjet Wfxp
YourErie

Storming Crab opens for business on upper Peach Street

A long-time vacant spot that was once Steak ‘n Shake is now home to a new restaurant on upper Peach Street. Storming Crab has opened for business after about eight months of preparation. During that time, the restaurant was completely redone on the inside. The Corporate Manager said the location and the area gave them […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Erie Police: Fatal shooting suspect also involved in 2021 shootout

Erie Police have confirmed one of the suspects involved in the shooting death of a seven-year-old child was involved in another act of gun violence in 2021. Abdullah Ismael, 17, is charged with criminal homicide after the shooting death of seven-year-old Antonio Yarger Jr. Back in March of 2021, Ismael was involved in a shootout […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Suspect charged with homicide was out on bond

According to Erie Police, in march of 2021, 17-year old Abdullah Ismael was involved in a shootout outside of a gas station on Buffalo Road. Ismael’s trial bond was posted at $75,000. After the defendant posted bail, he was free from jail. More than a year later, he was allegedly involved in another act of […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

North East Police seek robbery suspect

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — North East Police are seeking the suspect of a May 6 bank robbery. At about 1:28 p.m., police responded to a robbery at KeyBank, 27 E. Main St. in North East. According to North East Police Chief Sean Lam, the suspect had entered the bank, passed a note to the teller and demanded […]
NORTH EAST, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Skiing
NewsBreak
Biking
NewsBreak
Saint Patrick's Day
NewsBreak
Sports
YourErie

Penelec announces tree trimming plans

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Penelec has announced its remaining tree-trimming work for 2022. Throughout the year, Penelec trims trees to maintain clearances around its electrical equipment, including along its power lines. The trimming reduces the amount of power outages an area experiences, especially during storms. Already, Penelec has trimmed the trees along 700 miles of its power […]
ERIE COUNTY, PA
YourErie

City of Erie residents can recycle tires, electronics on Saturday

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The City of Erie is hosting a tire and electronics recycling event this weekend. The drive-through and drop-off event will be on Saturday, May 7, at the City of Erie Municipal Garage Complex at 1926 Holland St. Residents can drop off tires and electronics from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The event is […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Woman injured in early morning rollover accident

One woman is injured after an early morning rollover accident. Calls went out around 2:15 a.m. Thursday for a one-car accident in the 1900 block of Clark Road in Harborcreek. According to reports from the scene, the woman driving apparently lost control of the vehicle before crashing. She was taken to the hospital for treatment. […]
HARBORCREEK TOWNSHIP, PA
YourErie

Man injured in Thurs. night shooting on E. 19th St.

One man is in serious condition after an overnight shooting in Erie. Calls went out around 11 p.m. Thursday for a gunshot victim in the 500 block of E. 19th St. According to Erie Police, a 39-year-old man suffered injuries to his chest and arm, after being shot in an alleged dispute with another man. […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

YourErie

8K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Check out YourErie.com, the best way to get all of your local Erie, PA news, weather, sports and other great LOCAL Northwestern PA information. Our information comes from the combined effort of Your News Leader, JET 24, and FOX 66.

 https://www.YourErie.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy