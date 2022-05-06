Bluecat Sendoff 2:50 Friday Afternoon

It’s completely possible to make it big even when you come from the smallest of towns. Hometowns don’t get much more humble than Tuscola, Texas, where Colt McCoy grew up. The town, which is located some 20 miles south of Abilene, has a population of just over 700 people. There’s a post office and a convenience store and a few other businesses. Of course, Tuscola is also home to Jim Ned High School, where McCoy’s fire for the game of football was forged.
SBLive is recognizing the top boys basketball players throughout the state from this past season by unveiling All-Region teams and awards for Central, East, North, South and West Texas. Once the All-Region teams are released, we will unveil SBLive’s All-State Texas high school boys basketball teams ...
The Permian baseball team started the 2022 Class 6A playoffs with a 10-9 win over El Paso Pebble Hills in Game 1 of their bi-district round series Friday at McCanlies Field. The Panthers and Spartans will face off again at 11 a.m. Saturday at El Paso Socorro High School, with Game 3 taking place at 2 p.m. if necessary.
A group of friends from East Texas went to Dallas recently for a birthday celebration and sadly, one of them would not make it back home after he was shot to death. The incident was caught on video the suspects involved just so happened to be with a Dallas Cowboys player and police have now made arrests in the case.
BELTON, Texas (FOX 44) – Belton High School will remain closed on Friday as the Tiger community continues to grieve Tuesday’s tragic situation. This decision is based on feedback from students, staff, and parents. The school will resume normal operations on Monday, May 9. “We know that schools can’t function if students and staff don’t […]
DUNCANVILLE, Texas — It's a question that gets different depending who you ask. Let's start with the unquestionable: Duncanville senior Pierre Goree is a freak athlete and one of the fastest sprinters in the country. Standing 6'1" at 220 pounds, Goree's size is unmistakable when he lines up on...
FORT WORTH, Texas — On Saturday, May 7 during TCU's commencement ceremony, two graduates announced will be celebrating a rare feat: earning triple degrees. According to the university, TCU students Brent Hewitt and Sarah Jennings are both earning triple degrees — meaning three bachelor’s degrees each. For Hewitt, he'll receive a BS in engineering with a mechanical emphasis, a BS in economics and a BA in mathematics. For Jennings, she'll graduate with a BS in dietetics, a BA in studio art and a BA in modern language studies — French.
WACO / TEMPLE, Texas (FOX 44) – The Lone Star Circle of Life Bike Tour (LSCOL), now in its nineteenth year, starts in Waco on Saturday. This event aims to educate Texans about the critical need for life-saving donations of blood, marrow, organ, and tissue. As organ recipients, donors, or family members of donor recipients, […]
HEWITT, Texas — There's something about the Harker Heights Lady Knights and late-inning dramatics. In their bi-district series finale, the Lady Knights hit a walk-off grand slam to secure their place in the second round. Friday night, they needed more late-inning success to jump out to a 1-0 series lead against Sachse.
Former Texas receiver Kelvontay Dixon won't be catching passes on the Forty Acres, but he'll continue his career in the Lone Star State. Dixon is expected to transfer to SMU to this upcoming season. He elected to enter the transfer portal following spring practice in Austin. A former top recruit...
BELLS, Texas (KTEN) - Whitesboro beat Whitewright 4-3 to sweep the UIL softball area round. The Bearcats scored three runs in the top of the first, and they never lost that lead. Whitewright scored a run in the bottom of the first but Whitesboro pitcher Karley Wolf ended the inning...
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Two talented East Texas athletes held signing day ceremonies Friday afternoon. In Nacogdoches Tay Tilley signed with Champions Academy in the Houston area. It is a prep program so after next season Tilley hopes to move on to Sam Houston. Tilley was honorable mention all-district and played for the Nacogdoches All-Stars in the annual KTRE Pineywoods Showdown.
