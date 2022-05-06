Inter 4-2 Empoli: Player ratings as Lautaro Martinez wills Nerazzurri to comeback win

The timing of Tottenham Hotspur’s game against Liverpool FC tonight emphasises the depth of disappointment and the confounded expectations in north London. Anfield will be buzzing.Jurgen Klopp’s team appear in front of the Kop for the first time since sealing their place in the Champions League final. The 54-year-old has extended his contract to stay on Merseyside until 2026. The sense of wellbeing is palpable.Liverpool are chasing a quadruple, Spurs are scrambling for fourth place in the Premier League. The paths of these teams have diverged since they met in Madrid in the Champions League final three years ago. The...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 1 DAY AGO