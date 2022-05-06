ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Artisphere underway in downtown Greenville, artists happy to be back in full force

By Melanie Palmer
 2 days ago

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – This is a big weekend for the city of Greenville. Artists from far and near have gathered downtown for Artisphere .

Richard Wilson’s passion is on display.

“A lot of my work tells a lot of history that they don’t teach us in school,” said Richard Wilson from Greenville, North Carolina.

The pandemic though made sharing that passion over the last couple of years difficult.

“In 2019, I did like 18 shows and then in 2020, I did no shows at all so I had to figure out how I was going to make this work,” Wilson said.

Wilson was able to do that virtually but he told 7NEWS, that it wasn’t the same.

“The only thing I missed was interacting with the people and that’s where I get the inspiration,” Wilson explained.

This weekend though, that inspiration is coming back in a big way.

“Artisphere presented by TD Bank has been happening for 18 years. We are so thrilled to have 135 artists on ‘GE Artists Row’ this year and also, we are thrilled to have our full on programing back,” said Communications Strategist with Artisphere, Kelley Barnhardt.

Kelley Barnhardt who plays a role in Artisphere said that includes interactive activities and live music. Plus, all kinds of mediums of art even the culinary kind.

“Gonna be cooking tacos, beef and cheese. It’s going to be great,” said Montavious Stowers who is participating in Artisphere.

“Art is like an expression of yourself, you get to show it to other people and make a living out of it, get to share good food,” Sofia Penaflor told us who is also participating in Artisphere.

Artisphere is going on until 8 Friday night. It opens back up Saturday morning at 10. Sunday, the hours are from 11 A.M. to 6 P.M.

You can read more about it by clicking here .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WSPA 7NEWS.

North Carolina Strawberry Festival hopeful for record crowds this weekend

CHADBOURN, NC (WWAY) — The North Carolina Strawberry Festival is back for the first time in 2 years due to the pandemic. The longest running agricultural festival in the state kicked off it’s 89th year Thursday night with opening ceremonies. Organizers say they had a record turnout Thursday,...
WSPA 7NEWS is a CBS affiliate serving Greenville, Spartanburg and Anderson, S.C. and Asheville, N.C. For the latest local news and weather, visit wspa.com.

