FDA issues new guidelines for J&J vaccine

By Anthony Wright, 23ABC
 2 days ago
The Food and Drug Administration issued new restrictions on who should get the Johnson & Johnson COVID vaccine.

The FDA says the single-dose vaccine should only be given to adults who cannot receive a different vaccine or specifically request the J&J shot. This is all due to the ongoing risk of rare but serious blood clots.

Scientists identified 60 cases of that side-effect Including nine that turned deadly. The problem was most common in women under 50.

An FDA spokesperson says the problem occurs in the first two weeks after vaccination so anyone who had the shot several months ago shouldn't worry about any issues.

A spokesperson for J&J said, "data continues to support a favorable benefit-risk profile for their COVID-19 vaccine."

