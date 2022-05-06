ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Georgia official rules U.S. Representative Greene can seek reelection

By Jan Wolfe
Reuters
Reuters
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0InHoj_0fVLqgcO00
U.S. Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) holds a news conference about her suspended Twitter account and the impending sale of Twitter at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S. April 28, 2022. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

WASHINGTON, May 6 Reuters) - U.S. Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene should be allowed to run for reelection, Georgia's secretary of state ruled on Friday, rejecting arguments by a group of voters that her comments about the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol made her unfit for federal office. read more

Georgia's Republican secretary of state, Brad Raffenspergerissued a final decision upholding the findings of Charles Beaudrot Jr., an administrative law judge in Atlanta. Free Speech for People, the group spearheading the legal challenge, vowed to appeal the decision to the Georgia Superior Court.

"In this case, Challengers assert that Representative Greene’s political statements and actions disqualify her from office," Raffensperger said in his decision. "That is rightfully a question for the voters of Georgia’s 14th Congressional District."

Greene, a prominent supporter of Republican former President Donald Trump, is seeking reelection to the U.S. House of Representatives from a Georgia district. The Republican primary is scheduled on May 24 and the general election on Nov. 8.

In comments to the media, she has played down and justified the Jan. 6, 2021, U.S. Capitol assault by Trump supporters in their failed bid to block congressional certification of President Joe Biden's 2020 election victory.

"Democrats know they can’t beat me at the ballot box, so left-wing Communist activists tried to RIP my name off the ballot. And they failed," Greene said in a statement. "This assault on our Constitution confirmed what we already knew: Democrats hate our system of free and fair elections."

"Marjorie Taylor Greene helped facilitate the January 6 insurrection, and under the Constitution, she is disqualified from future office," Free Speech for People said.

In a novel legal challenge, the Georgia group accused Greene of violating a U.S. Constitution provision called the Insurrectionist Disqualification Clause by supporting an incendiary rally that preceded the attack on the Capitol.

The constitutional clause, added after the U.S. Civil War of the 1860s, prohibits politicians from running for Congress if they have engaged in "insurrection or rebellion" or "given aid or comfort" to the nation's enemies.

Trump at the preceding rally told his supporters to march to the Capitol and "fight like hell," repeating his false claims that the election was stolen through widespread voter fraud. The Trump supporters attacked police, ransacked parts of the Capitol and sent lawmakers into hiding for their own safety.

"I was asking people to come for a peaceful march, which everyone is entitled to do," Greene told the judge at an April hearing on the effort to block her from the ballot. "I was not asking them to actively engage in violence." read more

Reporting by Jan Wolfe; Editing by Scott Malone, Leslie Adler, Chizu Nomiyama Cynthia Osterman and David Gregorio

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 184

jusdafax
5d ago

It's not final, it's only the opinion of the preliminary judge. Hopefully the big guy rules that Seabisquit can't run.

Reply(11)
45
Bob
4d ago

I hope the people of Georgia have learned she’s accomplished nothing for them and reflects poorly on the people and state.

Reply(1)
14
Guest
5d ago

as she should be able to! she's a great American Patriot who the democrats are afraid of because she's tough and doesn't back down! the DemoRATS try to silence all the Republicans thier afraid of politically! love miss Green!

Reply(37)
31
Related
Cincinnati CityBeat

Guest Commentary: Ohio Rep. Jim Jordan Was Deeply Involved in Attempted Coup to Overturn 2020 Election

The net is tightening around Jimbo. As more damning text messages, testimony and phone call records encircle the pint-sized pol from Urbana, Jim Jordan should be breaking out in a cold sweat. The 4th District U.S. congressman should be squirming in his shirt sleeves with each new revelation trickling out about his behind-the-scenes treachery leading up to and including Jan. 6.
OHIO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
State
Georgia State
Rolling Stone

Michigan Democrat Flips Deep-Red District After Opponent Told His Daughters to ‘Lie Back and Enjoy’ Rape

Click here to read the full article. Michigan’s 74th House District isn’t supposed to go blue, but thanks to an upstart campaign by Democrat Carol Glanville the state’s legislature will be a little less lopsided — at least for the next few months.  Glanville held off Republican Robert “R.J.” Regan and a write-in candidate, Mike Milanowski Jr., in Tuesday’s special election to take the state House of Representatives seat, which was vacated by the GOP’s Mark Huizenga when he won a state Senate seat in 2020. It wasn’t even close. Glanville, the city commissioner for Walker, Michigan, won by a 52-40-percent margin...
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Scott Malone
Person
Donald Trump
The Independent

Voices: Marjorie Taylor Greene is finally facing some consequences. Her insurrectionist friends might soon, too

This week, Marjorie Taylor Greene finally faced some consequences for her support of the January 6 insurrection. Free Speech for People, an election and campaign finance reform organization, brought a lawsuit on behalf of state voters. They argued that Greene’s comments and actions violate the 14th Amendment, which holds that anyone “engaged in insurrection or rebellion” is barred from running for federal or state office. Greene is implicated in the planning of the event that became the riot, and has also defended the insurrection in the recent past, saying it was in line with the Declaration of Independence’s call to...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election#U S Constitution#Civil War#Republican#Capitol#Democrats#Communist
The Independent

Fox host mocked for saying Democrats will hold an ‘insurrection’ over moves to overturn Roe v Wade

A Fox Nation host has been mocked online after she accused Democrats of leaking an alleged “first draft” of an opinion ruling overturning Roe v Wade as an “intimidation tactic”. Tomi Lahren, who was speaking hours after Politico reported on the leaked draft late on Monday, also suggested Democrats and their supporters would stage an “insurrection” to block the 1973 ruling being repealed by the right-leaning Supreme Court.“[This is] Absolutely an intimidation tactic and also a distraction tactic here,” said Lahren of the “first draft”, which appeared to be signed by conservative Justice Samuel Alito and described Roe as being “egregiously wrong from...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene lashes out after judge green-lights lawsuit that would ban her from ballot over Jan 6

A legal effort to ban Marjorie Taylor Greene from standing for re-election has been given the go-ahead by a federal judge, who denied the far-right Georgia congresswoman’s attempt to have the case against her thrown out – paving the way for further proceedings by the end of this week.The news led Ms Taylor Greene to complain that “I have to go to court on Friday and actually be questioned about something I’ve never been charged with and something I was completely against.”Ms Greene, a hardline pro-Trump Republican who has long circulated false conspiracy theories, is accused by campaigners of...
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
NewsBreak
U.S. House of Representatives
MSNBC

Retiring House Republican sees GOP reaching ‘troubled waters’

In politics, there’s something inherently liberating about a retirement announcement. Once officials know they’ll soon be out of office, and they no longer have reason to fear political repercussions, they often become less guarded and more candid. Republican Rep. Adam Kinzinger, for example, has seen his relationship with...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Reuters

Reuters

430K+
Followers
326K+
Post
205M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy