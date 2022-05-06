ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

WWII ship USS The Sullivans to reopen after sinking

By Lauren Silver, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
KRMG
KRMG
 4 days ago

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Less than one month after it began sinking into Lake Erie, a historic ship is preparing to reopen to host visitors.

Officials with the Buffalo and Erie County Naval & Military Park told WGRZ that they are planning on reopening Memorial Day weekend, allowing people to walk the deck of USS The Sullivans.

Staff at the military park first noticed the ship was taking on water April 13, and by the next afternoon, the vessel was largely underwater.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EOCW5_0fVLplzo00
WWII ship USS The Sullivans to reopen after sinking File photo: The USS Sullivans lists in the Buffalo River on April 14, 2022 in Buffalo, New York. The Sullivans is a retired Fletcher class destroyer and was named in honor of five brothers (George, Francis, Joseph, Madison, and Albert) who lost their lives while on the USS Juneau when it was sunk by a Japanese submarine during the naval battle of Guadalcanal on November 13,1942. (Photo by John Normile/Getty Images) (John Normile/Getty Images)

“We are very happy to report today that the effort to save The Sullivans is on course, and the ship is righted and floating,” Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown announced during a news conference, The Buffalo News reported.

Over the last three weeks, crews have pumped more than 500,000 gallons of water out of the ship, as well as removed more than 9,500 gallons of oil and water mix, WIVB reported. During the repairs, crews plugged 53 holes, the station reported.

Photos posted to the Buffalo and Erie County Naval & Military Park’s Facebook page show the progress made on the ship, with the vessel appearing upright in photos posted Wednesday.

Crews are still working to control the oil that spilled from the ship. U.S. Coast Guard Captain Lexia Littlejohn told The Buffalo News that the Coast Guard will be working with the naval park, the City of Buffalo and the State of New York to manage and mitigate the contamination.

USS The Sullivans is a decommissioned Fletcher-class destroyer used in World War II, according to the Buffalo and Erie County Naval & Military Park’s website. The ship was named for five brothers from Waterloo, Iowa, and is the only ship in the Navy to be named for more than one person. The Sullivans were all killed when a Japanese submarine torpedoed their ship, the USS Juneau, during the Battle of Guadalcanal on Nov. 13, 1942, The Des Moines Register reported.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29d4x9_0fVLplzo00
The Sullivan brothers The five Sullivan brothers (from left to right) Joseph, Francis, Albert, Madison, and George, are shown in this Jan. 12, 1942 photo. The sons of Thomas and Alleta Sullivan of Waterloo, Iowa, died after their ship was sunk by a Japanese submarine on Nov.13, 1942. The brothers had enlisted in the Navy on the condition they be allowed to serve together. In April 1997, the U.S. Navy commissioned a destroyer warship the USS The Sullivans at a Staten Island, N.Y. pier. (AP Photo) (ASSOCIATED PRESS)

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
MilitaryTimes

Soldier killed, 2 hurt in Joint Base Lewis-McChord training accident

A junior soldier assigned to 7th Infantry Division at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, died Monday and two more were injured in a single-vehicle accident during a training exercise, a division spokesperson said. Pfc. Joseph A. Marquez, from Dover, Delaware, was killed in the Yakima Training Area mishap, according a release...
DOVER, DE
KRMG

A ghastly effect of drought, bodies are emerging in Lake Mead

LAS VEGAS — As the water level of the nation's largest man-made reservoir keeps receding due to drought, human bodies keep emerging. For the second time in seven days, human remains have been discovered in Lake Mead near Las Vegas. U.S. National Park Service rangers said human skeletal remains...
LAS VEGAS, NV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
City
Waterloo, NY
Buffalo, NY
Cars
Buffalo, NY
Government
City
Buffalo, NY
The Independent

9-foot alligator found ‘hundreds of miles’ from natural habitat euthanised by Oklahoma authorities

An alligator measuring more than nine feet in length has been captured and euthanised in Oklahoma – more than 200 miles from its natural habitat. Residents of Claremore, a city in northern Oklahoma, reportedly informed officials at the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation that an alligator was swimming in Claremore Lake last week, reported The Claremore Progress.On Friday, authorities finally located the alligator, thereby confirming the sightings of nearby residents. The Independent has approached the department for further comment. Micah Holmes, a spokesperson for the department, told The Progress that the alligator was too large to relocate and and that...
KRMG

Must see: Seaside house collapses into ocean in Outer Banks

Having a property right on the water has its perks — a cool sea breeze, and the sounds of waves crashing. But it also comes with the risk that water could cause damage to the structure. A home in the Outer Banks of North Carolina is no more after...
SCDNReports

Homeless Woman Runs In Traffic With Bag on Her Head

A homeless Portsmouth woman caused quite a stir on Gallia Street around 1 pm. Witness reported a woman with a bag on her head running traffic. When Portsmouth Police Officers responded to the scene, they discovered a woman with whom they have almost daily contact. Officers explained to her that running with a bag on her head could alarm passersby.
PORTSMOUTH, OH
KRMG

Wind is wild card in fires burning in New Mexico, Arizona

LAS VEGAS, N.M. — (AP) — Schoolchildren in a northern New Mexico community that had been threatened by a wildfire were expected to resume in-person classes Tuesday while residents on the fire’s northern edges remained under evacuation orders. The West Las Vegas School District said exceptions would...
LAS VEGAS, NM
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Byron Brown
KRMG

US Army soldier killed by bear in Alaska

ANCHORAGE, Alaska — A soldier with the U.S. Army has died after a bear attack during a training exercise. In a news release, officers at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson said that the soldier had been with a small group training west of the Anchorage Regional Landfill. The soldier has not...
KRMG

US casinos had best month ever in March, winning $5.3B

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. — (AP) — Inflation may be soaring, supply chains remain snarled and the coronavirus just won't go away, but America's casinos are humming right along, recording the best month in their history in March. The American Gaming Association, the gambling industry's national trade group, said...
GAMBLING
KRMG

More New Mexico residents warned they may need to flee fire

LAS VEGAS, N.M. — (AP) — Firefighters in New Mexico's Rocky Mountain foothills prepared Monday to excavate new firebreaks and clear brush to create more defensive lines aimed at preventing a massive wildfire from destroying more homes and tinder-dry pine forests. The fire that is largest in the...
LAS VEGAS, NM
KRMG

KRMG

Tulsa, OK
12K+
Followers
66K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

102.3 FM KRMG Fox 23 radio for Tulsa's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.krmg.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy