ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tabor City, NC

NC woman who helped run ‘pill mill’ where opioid prescriptions were traded for cash gets 5 years in federal prison

By Joedy McCreary
CBS 17
CBS 17
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ennI3_0fVLpN0U00

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCN) — A North Carolina woman who helped a former doctor run a “pill mill” where people from across the state and region paid cash in exchange for prescriptions for opioids and other drugs will spend five years in federal prison, prosecutors said.

The U.S. Department of Justice said Tammy Lynn Thompson, 57, received a 60-month sentence for unlawfully distributing oxycodone, hydrocodone, methadone and marijuana after pleading guilty to multiple drug charges in July 2021.

Her co-defendant and roommate, Jong Kim, was sentenced to 6 1/2 years in prison after pleading guilty earlier this year.

Prosecutors said Thompson helped Kim open his own clinic in Tabor City after he was forced to resign from a medical practice over concerns about overprescribing opioids.

From October 2017 through June 2018, Thompson brought people to the clinic who paid $200 in cash at each appointment while Kim wrote prescriptions to virtually every patient he saw, prosecutors said.

The USDOJ says so many people — from both in the state and outside of it — flooded Tabor City to pick up prescriptions that it caused safety concerns for the nearby elementary school that restricted outdoor activities until a privacy fence could be built.

Thompson also was accused of selling marijuana and hydrocodone on multiple occasions at both the clinic and the residence she shared with Kim.

A confidential source made the first in a series of controlled purchases from Kim and Thompson in January 2018, prosecutors said. They were arrested in June 2018 after search warrants were executed.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CBS17.com.

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
City
Tabor City, NC
Tabor City, NC
Crime & Safety
CBS New York

14-year-old accused of raping L.I. mom in front of daughter

MASTIC BEACH, N.Y. -- Investigators say they have made a shocking arrest after a Mastic Beach mother was sexually assaulted in a home invasion.As CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports, the alleged rapist is a 14-year-old boy, now held without bail.The 23-year-old mother, who has been released from the hospital, has moved from the Mastic Beach home where she was strangled, stabbed, robbed and brutally raped on April 19."This is a case that is both shocking and extremely disturbing," Suffolk District Attorney Raymond Tierney said.Police say the video they distributed of the perpetrators led to tips and eventually a DNA profile that...
MASTIC BEACH, NY
Daily Mail

Florida cop is convicted of battery by jury after he tackled black woman who called police for help when her neighbor pointed a shotgun at her

A jury took just over an hour Friday to convict Miami-Dade officer Alejandro Giraldo of felony battery and official misconduct in the rough arrest of Dyma Loving, a black woman, who called police for help. Giraldo was suspended after cellphone video circulated on social media showing him tackling Dyma Loving,...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Opioids#Prison#Oxycodone#Pill Mill#Usdoj
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Nashville News Hub

High-ranking corrections official who moved two Black pretrial detainees into the same cell row as white supremacist inmates and unlocked their cells so they can be attacked has been convicted, AAG said

The 53-year-old man, who was working as a supervisory corrections official reportedly facilitated an attack on Black inmates in the jail. The high-ranking corrections official reportedly used excessive force and placed Black detainees in harm’s way by moving them into the same cell row as white supremacist inmates. He then ordered the lower-ranking officers to unlock the cells of the Black inmates and the white supremacists at the same time the next morning. They followed the defendant’s orders and the Black inmates were attacked by the white supremacist inmates. Prosecutors said that both Black inmates were injured.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
GamesRadar+

I dodged prison on a $500K drug charge by pretending to be an undercover cop in GTA RP

I'm suddenly very aware of the cocaine stuffed deep inside my jacket pocket. Somewhere else on my person, I'm not sure where exactly because I'm wearing skinny jeans, are multiple bags of heroin. All told, I'm carrying a haul of illicit drugs with a street value of around $500,000. I'm also standing next to a cop. A uniformed cop with his gun raised. Not at me, but at the poor schmuck who just helped me steal a quad bike. He's handcuffed, on his knees with his hands behind his back. He's just been tasered. And now I'm staring down the iron sights of my Shrewsbury Uzi 9mm, trained unshakably on the forehead of my one-time partner in crime.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
CBS 17

CBS 17

13K+
Followers
2K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 17 is the local CBS affiliate serving Raleigh, Durham, Fayetteville and surrounding communities in North Carolina. We share award-winning journalism, professional-quality content, and powerful human stories.

 https://www.cbs17.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy