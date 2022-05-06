ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North County Community Responds to Roe v. Wade Draft Opinion

By Drew Penner
Press Banner
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAnna Paganelli, now 54, was house-sitting for a friend at a cabin in Boulder Creek—where she also used to live—as she struggled with one of the most traumatic situations of her life. The umbilical cord of one of the twin girls growing inside her uterus had become...

