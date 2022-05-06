Wyoming County Native Completes Student Teaching for Glenville State University

West Virginia Governor Jim Justice visited Summers County on Wednesday, May 4, to talk about the extensive renovations to Pipestem Park. A crowd gathered at McKeever Lodge to hear the Governor speak and perhaps get the opportunity to see the now-famous Baby Dog. During the press conference, Governor Justice spoke about the great people of West Virginia and what can be accomplished when those people are "let loose." Justice regaled the crowd with tales from when he first took office. Specifically, he spoke about the issues he faced with the budget. " I'm getting there in January. You're in the middle...

SUMMERS COUNTY, WV ・ 2 DAYS AGO