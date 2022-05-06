ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sheboygan, WI

Three teens in custody following Sheboygan shooting

By WBAY news staff
WBAY Green Bay
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WBAY) - Three teens have been taken into custody following a shooting in downtown Sheboygan. Police say two 14-year-old Sheboygan boys and a 13-year-old Sheboygan girl are being referred to juvenile authorities for Robbery and Causing Reckless Injury. Police say have have recovered the weapon. A 17-year-old...

