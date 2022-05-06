ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How tech devices can make your (and your kids’) lives easier

SFGate
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article(BPT) - With the demands of work, school, home, and everything else on your family's to-do list, you may wish you had more tools to streamline daily routines and keep kids on track. Fortunately, the latest technology offers easy-to-use, safe, and fun ways to empower kids to take ownership of their...

www.sfgate.com

komando.com

5 major tech annoyances and how to fix them

If you’ve ever wandered around a hot parking lot searching for your car, you’ll love me for this tip. These little tech tricks might make you think, “Why didn’t someone tell me that sooner?” I did! Tap or click for 10 incredibly useful iPhone and Android tricks that make your life easier.
ELECTRONICS
thespruce.com

The Best Smart Switches for a High-Tech Home

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Replacing a wall switch with an internet-connected smart switch calls for a bit of installation and electrical work, but it's one of the simplest ways to enjoy the convenience and potential energy savings of smart home living.
CELL PHONES
mansionglobal.com

Cool and Connected: Smart Fridges Fit for Your Kitchen

These refrigerators will preserve your food—and your sanity—with a host of high-tech features. A refrigerator may seem like a simple thing, but the central appliance of your kitchen could be doing so much more. Thankfully, smart-home developers have upped their game and created some truly intelligent ice boxes.
ELECTRONICS
CNET

Google's Latest Nest Cameras Now Work With Amazon Alexa

Google has introduced a new Alexa Skill that allows Amazon-made devices to play video from the search giant's latest Nest Cam devices, allowing users of the Amazon Echo Show, Fire TV and Fire Tablet to view security camera footage captured by Nest cameras. Users can also engage in two-way talk with visitors at their doorstep, as detailed Tuesday in a Google Nest Community blog post. A forthcoming update will also allow Alexa to announce when a person is at the front door.
ELECTRONICS
shefinds

The One Social Media App You Should Never Download To Your iPhone–It’s So Dangerous!

When it comes to being cautious about what you download, there’s no doubt that social media apps are the ones experts are usually cautioning us to be on high alert about. Given how many features they boast, how many functions they serve, and how much personal information they usually require from you, it’s no surprise that these apps could be the most detrimental to your online privacy and data. But if you’re doing a little spring cleaning on your phone and want to delete a few apps, there’s one you should start with. This is the one social media app you should never download to your iPhone — it’s so dangerous.
CELL PHONES
ZDNet

The 7 best soundbars: Turn it up

TVs have come a long way over the past decade, and just about every feature has gotten dramatically better. But even the best TV only has limited sound quality. A soundbar can quickly enhance your sound quality when you're watching TV and movies and listening to music. The first time you plug a soundbar into your TV, you'll be amazed at just how much better the sound is.
ELECTRONICS
Gadget Flow

iRobot Create 3 buildable robot arrives ready to go with a suite of smart technology

Get creative with the iRobot Create 3 buildable robot. Arriving with preinstalled smart technology, this customizable robot includes a suite of modules, sensors, wheels, LED lights, and even behaviors. Moreover, it’s easy to communicate with it over Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, Ethernet, and the built-in USB-C port. The iRobot Create 3 arrives with an easily removable faceplate. It also includes a standard hole pattern for mounting LiDar scanners, camera modules, and other sensors. More importantly, you can customize simple behaviors, sounds, and movements. In fact, some of the 18 sensors include 2 front bumper zones, 2 wheel encodes, 4 IR cliff sensors, and more. Plus, it comes with 2 drive motors, 6 RGB LED rings, and 1 speaker. Overall, based on the Roomba i3 platform, it’s ideal for high school students, college students, or lifelong learners.
ELECTRONICS
komando.com

Travel tech tip: How to pause cable and internet service while you’re away

High-speed internet has reached the point where we see it as a given in our everyday lives. We use it for work, pleasure, social media, communication and idle late-night browsing when we should otherwise be sleeping. This is not the case for everybody. Reliable, fast internet can be a luxury...
TRAVEL
GeekyGadgets

Delete cookies on your iPhone to protect your privacy

If you would like to protect your privacy and the ability for third-parties to track their Internet activities or websites you may have visited when using your iPhone. Will be pleased to know that there is an easy way to delete and completly clear cookies from your iPhone, allowing you to remove any Internet history or website data that may be tracking your Internet habits without your knowledge or leaft behind from certain websites.
CELL PHONES
The Verge

Adding physical buttons to Fitbit’s next-gen devices is a smart idea

To button, or not to button? When it comes to wearables, the answer is you should always opt for physical buttons. And while they’re abundant on smartwatches, fitness trackers tend to favor touchscreens and capacitive buttons. But it looks like there may be some good news for fans of physical buttons. A new leaked photo of the Fitbit Versa 4 indicates that the side button is back, baby.
ELECTRONICS

