Sheboygan, WI

Police: 17-year-old shot near downtown Sheboygan bus transfer, suspect sought

By CBS 58 Newsroom
CBS 58
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSHEBOYGAN, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Police say the Sheboygan suspects involved in this incident have been arrested. Two 14-year-old boys and a 13-year-old girl have been taken into custody. They are being referred to juvenile authorities for robbery and causing reckless injury, according to police. Police have also recovered...

cbs58.com

