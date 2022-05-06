ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FOUND SAFE: Temple police locate 14-year-old runaway

By O. Gloria Okorie
 5 days ago
UPDATE:

Temple police reported Friday that Joe Michael Rivera was safely located and is no longer missing.

ORIGINAL STORY:

Temple police are searching for 14-year-old Joe Michael Rivera.

Police said he was last seen on Wednesday at night around 9:30 p.m.

He is described as 5 feet 4 inches, and 145 pounds.

What he was wearing when last seen was not disclosed.

His last known location was in the 700 block of West Irvin Avenue.

Those with information are urged to contact TPD at (254)-298-5500.

