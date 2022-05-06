ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Tories wiped out in Wales: Conservatives lose Monmouthshire Council for the first time since 1995 leaving them without a council in the region – with Labour narrowly missing out on majority after losing a COIN TOSS to decide a ward

By Jacob Thorburn For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 2 days ago

The Conservatives are facing fresh political embarrassment in Wales as they lost control of all councils after seeing their last stronghold slip away for the first time in 27 years.

Boris Johnson's party has already seen huge losses in the region as results from all 22 local council results continue to trickle in on Friday.

But despite expectations that they could slip up after making significant gains in the last elections in 2017, the party has seen all its prior progress wiped out on a dismal day for Welsh Conservatives.

The Welsh leader, Andrew RT Davies, blamed the day's results on the surging cost of living crisis and the PM's handling of Partygate.

The Tories lost Monmouthshire, their only majority-controlled council in Wales, to no overall control - meaning for the first time since 1995, Labour is now the largest party there with 22 seats, the Conservatives on 18, five independents and one Green.

Labour narrowly avoided handing them another devastating blow in Monmouthshire when they lost the majority ruling over a coin toss - which is only rarely used to separate candidates who receive exactly the same amount of votes.

Tomos Davies (Conservative) and Bryony Nicholson (Labour) each received 679 votes during the 2022 elections.

Commenting after losing the toss when she chose 'heads', a disappointed Ms Nicholson told the South Wales Argus: 'What can I say?

'People who told me "I can't make a difference" - if you had voted it wouldn't have gone to a coin toss. Just one person who couldn't be bothered.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26tmAs_0fVLnTYg00
Boris Johnson's party has already seen huge losses in Wales as results from all 22 local council results continue to trickle in on Friday
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LLKzp_0fVLnTYg00
(Left to right) Welsh Labour's Huw Thomas, Jane Henshaw and Ed Stubbs celebrate after being elected onto the Splott Ward in Cardiff
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Qxg4c_0fVLnTYg00

Elsewhere, in north east Wales, the Tories fell from grace in Denbighshire to become just the fourth largest party. In 2019, they smashed Welsh Labour there after taking nearly 50% of the overall vote.

All four sitting Conservative councillors in Torfaen have also been ousted.

Meanwhile, Labour wrestled back control of Blaenau Gwent from the independents, also retaining Caerphilly and Newport, although Caerphilly council leader, Labour's Philippa Marsden, lost her seat by a large margin.

Labour are looking to maintain their majorities in Swansea, Cardiff and other key seats and appear positive about their chances across the country.

Plaid Cymru, Wales' nationalist party, has held onto Gwynedd, and Wrexham has remained under no overall control.

Tweeting this morning, Welsh Labour leader Mark Drakeford said: 'As ballots begin to be counted this morning I want to thank our incredible Team Welsh Labour for their efforts over the campaign. For every mile walked, every leaflet posted, every door knocked, and every conversation.

'But most of all I want to thank everyone across Wales who has put their trust in Welsh Labour councillors to deliver for them.'

Meanwhile, the Conservative vote share across Scotland has dropped, with a number of wards seeing a fall of more than 10 per cent when compared to 2017.

Speaking to BBC News, Tory leader Douglas Ross said: 'In too many parts of Scotland we have lost excellent candidates and councillors haven't been re-elected because it seems many of our supporters decided to sit this one out to protest and not cast their vote and we've lost out as a result of that.

'There is absolutely no doubt that people have sent a message to the Prime Minister and the Government, particularly around Partygate. That's what came out loud and clear.'

Mr Ross - who had called for the PM to resign over breaking lockdown rules, but then gave him his backing over Ukraine - said that the next few days were 'crucial' in the war.

But he added that the PM 'simply can't ignore the message that has been sent from voters, not just here in Scotland but across the UK'.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FAMax_0fVLnTYg00
Labour leader Keir Starmer speaks to supporters outside StoneX Stadium in Barnet after the party won the borough from the Tories 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CT9x5_0fVLnTYg00
London Mayor Sadiq Khan joins Labour celebrations in Wandsworth where the party took the council off the Conservatives for the first time in more than 40 years

The Prime Minister earlier today described the local election results as a 'mixed bag' as he admitted the Tories had a 'tough night in some parts of the country'.

He said: 'It is mid-term. It’s certainly a mixed set of results.

'We had a tough night in some parts of the country but on the other hand in other parts of the country you are still seeing Conservatives going forward and making quite remarkable gains in places that haven’t voted Conservative for a long time, if ever.'

And despite making small gains across some of the home nations, Labour will be 'disappointed' by their local election results, elections expert John Curtice said today - with Keir Starmer's party sweeping up London but making only modest gains elsewhere.

Professor Curtice said the Tories looked on track to lose between 200 and 300 seats amid anger over sleaze and Partygate, but Labour had failed to win back its former Red Wall heartland.

He said it was not a performance 'that indicated a party that is on course for winning a general election with a majority' and did not even suggest Labour would necessarily be the largest party in the next Parliament.

Labour has seized three symbolic London councils from the Conservatives - Westminster, Barnet and Wandsworth - but elsewhere its performance was less impressive.

The party failed to live up to high expectations in Bolton, gaining just two seats to leave them with 19 councillors, versus 23 for the Tories. This left no party in overall control.

The Tories also made gains on Wirral Council, picking up one seat, although Labour still remains the largest party with 26 out of 66.

Meanwhile, Labour lost control of Hull to the Lib Dems - ending the party's 10-year rule in the Yorkshire city.

Thangam Debbonaire, the shadow leader of the Commons, said the outcome showed that voters still do not think Labour 'has all the answers'.

'People are feeling like the Tories are not answering their needs, they are not dealing with the real core issues where you can't pay your bills, are not sure how you are going to get through the next year,' she told the BBC.

'Now I admit that if, so far, we had taken all of those councils, that would mean that they were saying we did have all the answers. We have got work to do.'

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Boris Johnson threatens to unleash ‘terrors of the earth’ on Tory who made Rayner remark

Boris Johnson has threatened to unleash “terrors of the earth” on the Conservative MP who made misogynistic claims about Labour deputy leader Angela Rayner.An unnamed Tory MP told the Mail on Sunday that Ms Rayner crossed and uncrossed her legs on the Labour front bench during PMQs in an attempt to distract the prime minister.Mr Johnson described the comments made about Labour deputy leader Angela Rayner in a newspaper article as “the most appalling load of sexist, misogynist tripe”.In a King Lear reference, the PM threatened to unleash “the terrors of the earth” on the source behind the comments...
POLITICS
Daily Mail

'If men had this problem, they would have called in the Army by now': Tory MP Caroline Nokes reveals she is about to run out of her own HRT medication amid national shortage

One of the MPs who fought to change the law to make menopause drugs cheaper is about to run out of her own hormone replacement medication. Caroline Nokes has revealed she will have used up her supply by Tuesday, after being hit by the national shortage of HRT products affecting women across Britain.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
BBC

Oldham council leader Arooj Shah loses seat despite Labour win

The leader of Oldham council, Arooj Shah, has dramatically lost her seat. Labour's Ms Shah, who became the north of England's first female Muslim council leader in 2021, was edged out in the Chadderton South ward by the Conservatives, who won by 96 votes. Oldham will remain Labour-run, as will...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Keir Starmer
BBC

Welsh election results 2022: Tories lose their only council

The Conservatives have lost control of their only council in Wales. Labour has become the biggest party in Monmouthshire, with the final results now declared in the county. Elsewhere across Wales, Labour gained two councils and lost one, and Plaid Cymru gained three. Labour regained Blaenau Gwent and Bridgend, and...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

Government losing battle against crime gangs behind fly tipping – report

The Government is fighting a losing battle against the crime gangs behind fly tipping, a new report suggests.There has been a steady rise in organised, large-scale waste crime in England in recent years as incentives for criminals have increased, the National Audit Office (NAO) said after an investigation.A hike in landfill tax has seen a huge fall in waste sent to landfill but has also boosted the money criminals can make from illegal actions that evade the tax, such as fly tipping, the misdescription of waste, and illegal waste sites.This is a damning indictment of the Government’s negligence in tackling...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Conservative Party#Labour Party#London Councils#Welsh Labour#Uk#Monmouthshire Council#Welsh Conservatives#Tories
BBC

Early Scottish local election results see Tory falls

Inverclyde is a key council to watch. The council covers Greenock, Gourock and Port Glasgow - the home of the Ferguson shipyard. So far there have been results from two wards in Inverclyde plus a third which was uncontested. One of Alba’s two councillors has failed to be re-elected.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Country
U.K.
Country
Scotland
BBC

Welsh election results 2022: Plaid gain Carmarthenshire

Plaid Cymru took control in Carmarthenshire council, despite its leader losing his seat, as Labour lost Neath Port Talbot. Both Labour and the Liberal Democrats made gains in Pembrokeshire, where Plaid lost seats. Labour held Swansea but lost Neath Port Talbot to no overall control. Where no party wins more...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
BBC

Welsh election results 2022: Tories' worst fears confirmed

The results from Wales confirm the worst fears of the Welsh Conservatives. They were always expecting to suffer losses, but not on a scale that could wipe out all the gains they made in the last council elections five years ago. Their leader, Andrew RT Davies, blames the issues that...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
BBC

Welsh election results 2022: Plaid Cymru takes Ceredigion

Plaid Cymru has seized majority control of Ceredigion for the first time. The party now has 20 seats, independents have taken nine, Liberal Democrats seven, Labour one and Gwlad one. In Powys the Liberal Democrats have gained 10 seats, making them the largest group with a total of 24, although...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
BBC

Castle Point Borough Council: Tories lose control after nearly 20 years

The Conservatives have lost control of Castle Point Borough Council in Essex. The party lost six seats on the authority, which covers Canvey Island, Benfleet, Thundersley and Hadleigh. It had been in control of the council for almost 20 years. The People's Independent Party gained six seats and Canvey Island...
POLITICS
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

354K+
Followers
35K+
Post
156M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy