Throughout the entire NBA season, there was a huge debate over who should win MVP. Most people thought it should go to the likes of Joel Embiid, while others said Nikola Jokic. Those who said Jokic were mostly journalists, while Embiid got the co-sign of both fans and his peers. In the end, MVP went to Jokic, which makes sense given the fact that it is the media who gets to vote.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO