ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morristown, NJ

BUSTED: Young Pair Nabbed In Sex Assault On Morristown Walking Path

By Valerie Musson
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=099fGV_0fVLmuIo00
Morris County Sheriff Photo Credit: Morris County Sheriff's Office via Facebook

It took police just hours to identify and arrest two suspects following an investigation into the sexual assault of a woman on a walking path in Morristown earlier this week.

Lizandro Osorio-Mejia, 18, as well as a 17-year-old male, were arrested Thursday, May 6, Morris County Prosecutor Robert J. Carroll said in a Friday release alongside local officials.

The woman was on the Traction Line Recreation Trail when she was approached by the suspects asking for money around 3:40 p.m. on Tuesday, May 3, DailyVoice.com reported.

The woman was then pushed to the ground and sexually assaulted, officials said.

Osorio-Mejia was charged with two counts of first-degree aggravated sexual assault and other related offenses, as well as robbery, conspiracy, theft, terroristic threats, and weapons offenses.

The teen — whose name was not released — was charged with first-degree robbery, conspiracy, and theft.

“It should be noted that these arrests were effectuated within hours of the public release of identifying information by the authorities,” Carroll said.

“Thank you to all our law enforcement partners at the state, county and local levels, without whom such a through and swift investigation and arrests would not have been possible.”

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Comments / 1

Related
Daily Voice

NJ Woman Who Strangled GF With Power Cord, Buried Her Body Learns Her Fate

A New Jersey woman who killed her girlfriend by strangling her with a power cord then buried her body in the backyard has learned her fate. Jennifer Sweeney, 38, of Tinton Falls, was sentenced to 95 years in prison for the murder of 41-year-old Tyrita Julius in 2015, Acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Lori Linskey said Saturday, May 7. She won't be eligible for parole until she is 100 years old.
TINTON FALLS, NJ
Daily Voice

NJ Man, 23, Charged In Unprovoked Stabbing — Again

A 23-year-old New Jersey man who made headlines last year for his involvement in a stabbing was arrested and charged in a nearly identical crime, authorities announced. Safi N. Hill was arrested and charged with first-degree attempted murder, hindering, and weapons offenses, Acting Somerset County Prosecutor Annmarie Taggart said in a release alongside local officials on Friday, May 6.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Morristown, NJ
Morristown, NJ
Crime & Safety
Daily Voice

Attempted Murder Charges For Suspect Nabbed In Trenton Shooting

A Trenton man has been arrested and charged with attempted murder in connection with an April shooting, authorities announced. Jaheem Watkins, of Trenton, was charged with criminal attempted murder and two counts of aggravated assault, as well as defiant trespass and various weapons offenses, Trenton Police said on Friday, May 6.
TRENTON, NJ
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
Daily Mail

Florida cop is convicted of battery by jury after he tackled black woman who called police for help when her neighbor pointed a shotgun at her

A jury took just over an hour Friday to convict Miami-Dade officer Alejandro Giraldo of felony battery and official misconduct in the rough arrest of Dyma Loving, a black woman, who called police for help. Giraldo was suspended after cellphone video circulated on social media showing him tackling Dyma Loving,...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sexual Assault#Violent Crime#Dailyvoice Com
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Independent

Mother fatally stabs pit bull attacking her baby: ‘It was either him or my daughter’

A California woman stabbed two pit bulls, killing one of them, after they reportedly attacked her one-year-old daughter at their home in Pico Rivera.Authorities said the incident occurred around 10.30pm on Sunday when the dogs ran into the kitchen where the toddler was with her grandmother.The child’s grandmother, Margaret Morales, said one of the dogs jumped on top of the toddler and started attacking her, reported KTLA.Jamie Morales, the child’s mother, said she fought off the dogs to protect her daughter.“I stabbed him [one of the dogs] to get him off of my daughter. It was either him or my...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Missing teenager ‘anxious’ about alleged rapist’s jail release, court hears

A teenager was “unsettled” on the day she was last seen alive because of the imminent release from prison of the man she had accused of raping her, an inquest heard.Gaia Pope-Sutherland, 19, had been diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder after revealing she had been raped by a man when she was 16.Dorset Coroner’s Court heard the student, who suffered from severe epilepsy, was reported missing from her home in Swanage, Dorset, on November 7 2017.A large search operation was launched in the Swanage area for the teenager, including police, HM Coastguard, National Police Air Service, Dorset Search and Rescue...
PUBLIC SAFETY
People

Pregnant Pennsylvania Woman Is Fatally Shot as She Pumped Gas, and Ex-Boyfriend Is Suspect

Authorities in Philadelphia continue to search for a man they believe fatally shot his pregnant ex-girlfriend while she pumped gas. According to the Montgomery County District Attorney's Office, an arrest warrant was issued for 38-year-old Rafiq Thompson in the Friday killing of 31-year-old Tamara Cornelius and her unborn baby at an Exxon gas station in Upper Merion Township, Pa., about 15 miles outside of Philadelphia.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Washington Examiner

Foster mom faces lose-lose scenario after police seize cash

Foster mother Cristal Starling faced a lose-lose proposition after officers raided her Rochester, New York, apartment in October 2020 and took all the cash they could find. Starling’s choices were simple: She could pay more than half of the seized amount to an attorney to help her fight back, or she could settle out of court and split her money 50-50 with law enforcement.
ROCHESTER, NY
The Independent

Man, 21, arrested a week after 3 killed at Georgia gun range

A 21-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a fatal armed robbery at a Georgia gun range that left three members of a family dead last week.Jacob Christian Muse, of College Park, is charged with three counts of malice murder, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation said in a news release Friday. When Grantville officers arrived at the scene of Lock Stock & Barrel Shooting Range on the night of April 8, they discovered the bodies of the gun range's owner, along with his wife and grandson. The victims were identified as Thomas Hawk, 75; Evelyn Hawk, 75; and...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
267K+
Followers
41K+
Post
81M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization covering Fairfield, Hartford, Litchfield, Middlesex, New Haven, New London, Tolland, and Windham Counties in Connecticut; Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Howard, Montgomery, and Prince George's Counties in Maryland; Berkshire, Franklin, Hampden, Hampshire, and Worcester Counties in Massachusetts; Atlantic, Bergen, Burlington, Camden, Cape May, Cumberland, Essex, Gloucester, Hudson, Hunterdon, Mercer, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, Passaic, Salem, Somerset, Sussex, Union, and Warren Counties in New Jersey; the Capital District, Columbia, Dutchess, Greene, Nassau, Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Saratoga, Suffolk, Sullivan, Ulster, and Westchester in New York; Adams, Berks, Bucks, Chester, Cumberland, Dauphin, Delaware, Lancaster, Lebanon, Lehigh, Montgomery, Northampton, and York Counties in Pennsylvania; and Alexandria, Arlington, Fairfax, Loudoun, Prince William, and Stafford Counties in Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy