The landowner associated with the denied Cross Timbers Business Park proposal filed a lawsuit against the town of Flower Mound and three council members. Law firm Winstead PC filed the lawsuit on behalf of La Estancia Investments L.P. in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Texas on May 4. It claims the denial of the proposed development as well as the subsequent zoning changes have reduced the land’s value by over $40 million.

FLOWER MOUND, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO