Staten Island, NY

Man accused in S.I. crowbar attack on senior citizen

By Staten Island Advance Staff
The Staten Island Advance
The Staten Island Advance
 2 days ago
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Authorities allege that a 38-year-old man used a crowbar to beat a victim on the head in Port Richmond. Sagi Peretz, of Monahan Avenue in New Springville, is accused in the assault...

The Independent

Jealous handyman lover allegedly said he killed Orsolya Gaal after finding her texts to another man

The jealous handyman accused of murdering his on-off lover Orsolya Gaal has said he killed her after discovering she had been texting another man, according to a police source.An unnamed senior NYPD supervisor told The Daily Beast that David Bonola said he had been having an affair with the married mother-of-two on and off for the past two years.Mr Bonola, 44, claimed he had seen text messages between Ms Gaal and another man and so he went to her home in Forest Hills in the early hours of Saturday morning to confront her when she returned home from an...
The Staten Island Advance

