If You Invested $100 In Under Armour 15 Years Ago, Here's How Much You Would Have Today

By Benzinga Insights
 2 days ago
Under Armour UA has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 12.46% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 19.37%. Currently, Under...

IN THIS ARTICLE
Benzinga

Benzinga

