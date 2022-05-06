ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reno County, KS

County commission to meet Tuesday

Hutch Post
Hutch Post
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Board of Reno County Commissioners will hear the annual update from Solid Waste as part of...

hutchpost.com

Comments / 0

Related
Hutch Post

Mayor calls for diversity on city boards, staff to work on proposal

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The City of Hutchinson wants to ensure that membership on its boards and commissions is more diverse. "Hutchinson has zero women on its planning commission, zero," said Mayor Jade Piros de Carvalho. "The planning commission is arguably the most powerful city commission. It has an outsized influence on how our community looks and feels. Planning commissions provide crucial community development direction for recommendations on zoning, subdivision regulations and other planning guidelines. Women's voices are needed in these decisions. I also want to point out that the reason Sara and I are on city council is because, you know the first thing we needed to do? We needed to know that there was an opening, so that we could file for election. That's my point. I want to point out that this is a larger problem. This is not confined to Hutchinson."
HUTCHINSON, KS
KAKE TV

Mobile home park in Wichita has significant damage from tornado

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - While the city of Andover continues to rebuild from Friday's tornado, places in Sedgwick County are also working to clean up the damage. One of those spots is the East Side Mobile Home Park in Wichita. Terry Herl is the property owner and said everything happened...
Hutch Post

Some rural areas near Kansas tornado had no siren coverage

SEDGWICK COUNTY (AP) —Some residents in rural Sedgwick County did not hear sirens going off before an EF-3 tornado struck the Wichita area. While most attention after Friday's tornado centered on the heavily populated Wichita suburb of Andover, rural areas also suffered significant damage. Several homes were damaged and...
SEDGWICK COUNTY, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kansas Government
County
Reno County, KS
City
Hutchinson, KS
City
Fairview, KS
Reno County, KS
Government
WIBW

Kansans dispose of 48K+ tons of personal documents during statewide event

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansans safely disposed of more than 48 tons of personal documents during National Consumer Protection Week. Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt says residents safely disposed of more than 48 tons of personal documents during collection events in March and April. “The outstanding turnout at our free...
TOPEKA, KS
Hutch Post

Gov. ceremonially signs bill cutting property taxes in Kansas

TOPEKA –Governor Laura Kelly on Wednesday ceremonially signed legislation at a Topeka home to celebrate the bipartisan passage of House Bill 2239, which cuts property taxes. It provides additional tax relief for Kansas veterans and the elderly through property tax refunds and gives tax credits to teachers who purchase school supplies out of their own pockets, according to a media release from Kelly's office.
TOPEKA, KS
Hutch Post

Advance voting in USD 418 recall underway

MCPHERSON, Kan. — As the McPherson County Clerk's office prepares to canvas votes on the Inman USD 448 bond election, advance voting is underway dealing with the McPherson USD 418 school district. Advance voting got underway Tuesday for the recall of three USD 418 board members. The three board...
MCPHERSON, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#County Commission#Compensation#Health Plan#Solid Waste
Hutch Post

USD 309 to continue bond process Monday

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Nickerson-South Hutchinson USD 309 will name its Construction Manager At Risk for the upcoming $10.5 million bond project on Monday. "We're hoping to identify which construction company that will be and then start moving forward with the selection of an architect," said superintendent Curtis Nightingale. "They'll help us start doing renderings and those types of things."
HUTCHINSON, KS
Great Bend Post

Longer delay for left-turn signals at 10th & McKinley

Last September, it was announced left-turn signals for the stoplights at the 10th Street and McKinley Street intersection were in the works. At that time, Great Bend City Administrator Kendal Francis imagined it might be up to two years before the upgrades started. Francis informed the Great Bend City Council...
GREAT BEND, KS
Hutch Post

Hutch Post

Hutchinson, KS
16K+
Followers
16K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Hutchinson, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://hutchpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy