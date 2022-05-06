4 injured after car plunges off cliff by San Francisco’s Sutro Baths

The car fell about 120 feet below the roadway. (San Francisco Fire Department )

Four people were injured Friday after their car plunged off a cliff near San Francisco’s famous Sutro Baths, NBC Bay Area reported.

The San Francisco Police Department told SFGATE that the crash took place on the 800 block of Point Lobos Avenue at 2:42 a.m. Friday morning. Police said the passengers — a 23-year-old male, a 22-year-old female, a 19-year-old female and a 17-year-old female — were subsequently taken to the local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

"Initial investigation determined that the vehicle was traveling north on Point Lobos when the vehicle crossed the center lane, through a fence, and came to rest at the bottom of the cliff, approximately 120 feet below the roadway," SFPD wrote.

On social media, District 1 Supervisor Connie Chan described the scene as “horrific.”

According to a series of tweets from the San Francisco Fire Department, the sedan fell 30 to 40 yards down the cliff, where it’s now “buried in the sand.” It’s still not known how fast the car was going, or whether drugs or alcohol were involved, NBC reported.

A popular landmark and integral part of San Francisco history, the Sutro Baths were opened in 1896 by Gold Rush-era engineer, entrepreneur and former mayor Adolph Sutro . Atlas Obscura says that his ambitious project once had six seawater pools, a promenade, and a museum of “curiosities” like exotic flora and fauna and Egyptian mummies. It mysteriously caught fire in 1966 , though visitors can still explore the rubble, which is part of the National Park System.

SFPD is investigating the crash, and no arrests have been made.