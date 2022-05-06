First Tate C Jenkins memorial Mother’s Day weekend 10K/5K race & fun run on Saturday

KINSTON, N.C (WNCT) – A Kinston native has come up with a unique way to give back.

Chris Jenkins said he had an unusual idea while jogging last Mother’s Day. He imagined there were plenty of people who, like him this time of year, ate too much on this special occasion and could raise money for the local SPCA while burning calories.

The reason why Jenkins is donating to the local Society for the Prevention of Cruelty of Animals (SPCA) is that he wants to honor his late son, who passed away at the age of 17 and had a soft spot for stray animals.

Jenkins said he shared the idea with friends and family and the planning went underway. He said that some of those people told him that some might not participate because some people will be celebrating with their mothers.

So the first Tate C. Jenkins Memorial Mother’s Day Weekend 10K/5K Race & Fun Run, benefiting the Lenoir County SPCA, will take place on May 7 at the SPCA 2nd Chances Thrift Stores at 2900 W. Vernon Ave. in Kinston.

There are 116 registered participants and over 20 volunteers. For more information about the event you can click the following links:

Tate C Jenkins Memorial Mother’s Day Weekend 10K/5K | Facebook

Tate C Jenkins Memorial Mother’s Day Weekend 10K/5K (runsignup.com)

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNCT.