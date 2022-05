After a Game Two which saw plenty of penalties and a physical affair, expect something similar in Tampa on Friday night. There’s plenty to look forward to in this game between the Maple Leafs and Lightning. First is how Toronto performs in the playoffs in the visiting building. If you remember back to last season, the Maple Leafs won the first two games in Montreal, and if they can do that in this series, it would be something incredible.

TAMPA, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO