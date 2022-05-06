ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Dallas man arrested in fatal shooting of 11-year-old after gun goes off

By Angela Bonilla
KWTX
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWACO, Texas (KWTX) - A Dallas man has been arrested in connection to the shooting an 11-year-old child on May 5. Andre Sharp, 29, has been charged with murder and taken to Lew Sterrett...

mikeypajamas
1d ago

your about to have alot of fun in prison buddy ! hurting a child you deserve every bit of what your about to get in prison ! po💩

