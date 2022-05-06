ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Entertainment

Video: MoneyMarr “Tip Toe”

By Paul “Big Homie” Duong
rapradar.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMoneyMarr is creeping on a come up on his new single, “Tip...

rapradar.com

Comments / 0

Related
Complex

Watch Monaleo Link With Flo Milli in Video for “We Not Humping (Remix)”

Monaleo’s “We Not Humping (Remix)” featuring Flo Milli has gotten the music video treatment. Directed by Chris Villa, the candy-colored visual sees the two rappers going back-to-back as they outline the rules that their romantic interests have to abide by. The original version of Monaleo’s song came out in December.
MUSIC
HollywoodLife

Mariah Carey Rocks Sparkling Swimsuit As She Emerges From A Luxury Pool: Watch

Sweet, sweet fantasy, Mariah Carey! The pop diva emerged from a beautiful pool in a sparkling blue swimsuit on Monday to on her remixed version of rapper Latto‘s “Big Energy,” which samples her 1995 hit “Sweet Fantasy.” “Big Big energy moment!” Mariah captioned the video where she showed off her stunning curvaceous figure. “And thank you lambs for the Sweet sweet Fantasy revival!”
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Robin Roberts in tears as she makes confession about partner Amber Laign

Robin Roberts got emotional as she opened up about her relationship with partner Amber Laign, especially in the midst of a challenging health battle. The Good Morning America star made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote her new book, Brighter By the Day. VIDEO: Robin Roberts enjoys...
CELEBRITIES
HipHopDX.com

6ix9ine Claims He Sent Bobby Shmurda $40K While He Was In Jail As He Slights Migos

Bobby Shmurda addressed the topic of snitches in the music industry during the latest episode of Akademiks’ Off the Record podcast, provoking a response from 6ix9ine. During the roughly two-hour chat, Shmurda — who did a six-year bid in prison and was released in February 2021 — matter-of-factly stated snitches are all over the industry, at least from a business perspective.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#D C#Rapper#Moneymarr
HipHopDX.com

6ix9ine Claims The $2M In Cash He Flexed On Instagram Was 'Prop' Money

6ix9ine claimed he was “struggling to make end meets” in a court hearing last month as part of an ongoing civil lawsuit for his involvement in a 2018 armed robbery. So when he shared an Instagram video of himself flexing nearly two million dollars in cash last week, the optics didn’t look good. But according to the controversial rapper, it was all a rouse. In an interview with TMZ Live, Harvey Levin asked him about the video and if he could cough up the $1 million he owes in restitution.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Outsider.com

‘NCIS: Los Angeles’ Star Daniela Ruah Has Fans Freaking Out Over Her ‘Absolutely Stunning’ Awards Show Look

“NCIS: Los Angeles” star Daniela Ruah absolutely killed it on the red carpet and stage last night at the International Portuguese Music Awards. While everyone at home was preparing for tonight’s “NCIS: Los Angeles” episode, Daniela Ruah was getting all dressed up to host the IMPA Awards. The ceremony took place at the Providence Performing Arts Center in Providence, Rhode Island, on Saturday, April 23.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ComicBook

Chris Rock Finally Breaks Silence on Will Smith's Oscars Slap

After weeks of silence, Chris Rock has finally addressed his now-infamous incident with Will Smith at March's 94th Annual Academy Awards. During another sold-out show at Baltimore's Lyric Performing Arts Center on Friday, Rock directly referenced the slap, but only spent a second on it before moving on with his set.
BALTIMORE, MD
HipHopDX.com

Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Ice Cube + More To Star In The D.O.C. Documentary

A documentary about rap legend The D.O.C. is premiering this summer, and it promises a heavyweight cast of Hip Hop stars. Directed by David Caplan, the aptly-titled The DOC chronicles the life and career of Tracy Lynn Curry, who rose to fame in the late ’80s and early ’90s as a platinum-selling rapper, songwriter for N.W.A, Dr. Dre, Eazy-E and others, and co-founder of Death Row Records.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Independent

Woman reveals red flags in her date’s apartment, including two pregnancy books: ‘I don’t have words’

A woman has revealed several “red flags” that she found in the apartment of the man she’s dating, which included two books about pregnancy and a woman’s ring.In a recent video shared to TikTok, Devin, @discoveringdevin, filmed herself sitting on a bed and putting her thumb down, as the text reads: “Red flags in his apartment.”She then began by showing four Apple MacBooks, all placed on top of each other, on a desk. “Four laptops…what are you hiding?” Devin wrote in the text over the clip.Next, she documented what appeared to be a “girl’s ring” on a white shelf....
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Popculture

TV Star and Rapper Break up, Accused of Faking Relationship

British rapper Aitch and influencer Amelia Dimoldenberg have clarified their relationship status after overwhelming fan speculation. Last month Aitch posted a series of TikTok videos indicating that he was dating Dimoldenberg. However, their latest video together shows that they are "just friends." Aitch has had a meteoric rise to fame...
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy