An estimated $600 billion in taxes will go uncollected this year because the IRS doesn't have the people and technology it needs to enforce the existing tax law. So have you filed your taxes? Today is the deadline for most Americans to submit their 2021 tax returns. More than 100 million people filed before the deadline, and the vast majority of those returns have already been processed. But an estimated $600 billion in taxes will go uncollected this year because the IRS doesn't have the people and technology it needs to enforce the existing tax law.

INCOME TAX ・ 19 DAYS AGO