SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Commuters who use Cliff Avenue between 57th and 49th Street will need to take a new route at the end of this month. The street section from 56th to near Tomar Road will be closed from roughly May 29 to Aug. 17, said John Osman, a project engineer with the City of Sioux Falls.

SIOUX FALLS, SD ・ 2 DAYS AGO