What’s happening this Mother’s Day weekend in Arkansas? Brunch at the zoo, racing at Oaklawn and live music

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – As many make plans to celebrate mom this weekend, there is plenty to do in central Arkansas.

Sunday, the Little Rock Zoo is hosting Mother’s Day Brunch from 8:30 – 10:30 a.m. The brunch includes an omelet station, a ham carving station and much more. There will also be live music featuring Christine DeMeo, special animal ambassador encounters and kids will have the opportunity to make something special for mom.

This weekend will also be very busy at Oaklawn Racing Casino Resort . Friday they will be having Pink Out Day, Saturday there will be a Kentucky Derby simulcast and an appearance by the Budweiser Clydesdales and Sunday the first 500 ladies to enter will receive a flower for Mother’s Day.

On Saturday, the Mamie’s Poppy Party returns to War Memorial Stadium. The purpose of the event is to celebrate the lives of babies and children while also raising funds and awareness of pregnancy, infant and child loss. The event begins at 4:30 p.m. and there will be live entertainment, concessions, bounce houses, face painting and more. Tickets are $25 each and kids under 9 get in free.

Also on Saturday, Faucett Park in North Little Rock will be hosting the third installment of their Faucette Festivals series. Guests are invited to bring food and drinks along with a chair and blanket to kick back and relax at the park. There will be eight DJ’s spinning from noon until 7 p.m. and the event is free.

For those that love live music, Friday will also be a big night. Needtobreathe is bringing their Into the Mystery Acoustic Tour to The Theater at Simmons Bank Arena with Patrick Droney. Also on Friday, the Rev Room will be hosting award-winning Louisiana-born country artist Lainey Wilson . Wilson recently won the New Female Artist of the Year award at the Academy of Country Music Awards in March.

To stay on top of everything happening in central Arkansas, check out our Event Calendar .

