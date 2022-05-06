Voting begins for North Dakota's June election

A federal judge cleared the legal path for Georgia voters to stop Greene from being able to run for re-election. The Georgia rep was stripped of her committee assignments over racist comments she made online.
April 23 (Reuters) - A local Republican Party leader in North Carolina threatened to get a county elections director fired or have her pay cut unless she helped him gain illegal access to voting equipment, the state elections board told Reuters. The party official, William Keith Senter, sought evidence to...
Just in time for the spring flowers to make their appearance and make that first pass through your lawn and garden, we still have the unwelcome reminder of winter. It's mid-April for cryn-out-loud. Yep, this must be the upper plains. Specifically, North Dakota! They will be the unlucky ones this...
A legal effort to ban Marjorie Taylor Greene from standing for re-election has been given the go-ahead by a federal judge, who denied the far-right Georgia congresswoman’s attempt to have the case against her thrown out – paving the way for further proceedings by the end of this week.The news led Ms Taylor Greene to complain that “I have to go to court on Friday and actually be questioned about something I’ve never been charged with and something I was completely against.”Ms Greene, a hardline pro-Trump Republican who has long circulated false conspiracy theories, is accused by campaigners of...
(The Center Square) – Next week’s hearing on a medical marijuana program for the state has already upset many of the Democrats at the Wisconsin Capitol who’ve pushed for legal marijuana in the state for years. The Senate Committee on Insurance, Licensing and Forestry on Monday scheduled...
The South Dakota legislature on Tuesday voted to impeach Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg for running over a pedestrian who Ravnsborg claims to have thought was a deer. Ravnsborg will be suspended from his position, at least temporarily, according to Politico. The decision, handed down in a 36-31 vote, comes despite the state's conclusion last month that the attorney general did not commit an impeachable crime.
If the Republicans take back the U.S. House of Representatives this year, they will be able to overturn a future presidential election, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., warned. "If we lose the House, this is no joke," Ocasio-Cortez said at a town hall meeting Wednesday. "January 6 was a trial run,...
An intense effort to save towns near and along the Red River in far northeastern North Dakota is ongoing as a key dam has been pushed to the brink by rising water. Pembina in North Dakota and surrounding small towns are already inundated with flood waters. The river gauge at Pembina gave a reading of 51.5 feet Wednesday morning, which is more than 12 feet above flood stage and just 3.4 feet shy of the record crest set during the devastating floods of 1997.
Ballots will be in the mail tomorrow, April 27, for the special primary election for the temporary placeholder for Alaska’s congressional representative. The Division of Elections says it may take a few days for voters to receive them. Alaska is conducting a special election to fill out the remaining...
In an exceedingly rare federal ruling striking down restrictions on voting that the GOP-dominated Florida Legislature approved last year, the state has effectively been placed on probation. In the March 31 ruling, Chief U.S. District Judge Mark Walker struck down central provisions of that law, SB 90, approved at the urging of Gov. Ron DeSantis. […]
Eight of the state's nine GOP lawmakers joined the effort after a colleague raised an objection.
The stakes are high for the 2022 midterms. President Biden’s approval rating has dropped and Democrats are preparing to fight a potential red wave. With Democratic control of the House and Senate in the balance, Biden’s ability to continue to push his agenda is at risk. Currently, Democrats hold a 12-seat majority in the House and have a tie-breaking vote in Vice President Kamala Harris in the Senate. These thin majorities mean every race counts.
