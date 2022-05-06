ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Austin Truck Patrizi’s Expands With a New Italian Restaurant

By Nadia Chaudhury
Eater
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEssential Austin Italian food truck Patrizi’s is expanding with a new physical restaurant this May. The second Patrizi’s will be found in the Austin Lake Hills neighborhood at 1705 Cuernavaca Drive North starting tentatively on Thursday, May 12. The new counter-service restaurant will add breakfast and lunch...

austin.eater.com

Comments / 0

Related
Greyson F

New Maine Lobster Roll Restaurant is Now Open

A new lobster restaurant has opened in town.Louis Hansel/Unsplash. For anyone who has traveled to the state of Maine, they know there’s just something about a fresh lobster roll that’s unlike anything else out there. The way the buttery bun or toast wraps around the juicy lobster meat, all while the meat is allowed to be on its own, without the masking of too many other ingredients. It’s a food that, primarily, hasn’t made its way out of the greater New England area (although some versions can be found in Baltimore). Thankfully, for anyone living in the Valley, a taste of this Maine delicacy is coming to town.
MAINE STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Lifestyle
Local
Texas Food & Drinks
Austin, TX
Food & Drinks
Austin, TX
Lifestyle
Local
Texas Restaurants
Austin, TX
Restaurants
City
Austin, TX
92.9 NIN

What’s the Top Barbecue-Loving City in Texas?

It’s no secret that we love our barbecue here in the Lone Star State. For many Texans, barbecuing is a great source of pride (myself included). Most people around here dabble in smoking meats, with many smokers going as far as competing in cook-offs across the state. But we...
WICHITA FALLS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Italian Food#Food Truck#Italian Restaurant#Bar Food#Grapefruit Juice#Food Drink#Austin Italian#Cuernavaca#Southern Italian#Nutella#House#Caprese#Cajun#Vic Al
Eater

Sunshine Noodles Chef Diane Lam’s Next Venture Is a French Bistro

Chef Diane Lam is well-known in Portland for her approach to Southeast Asian cooking. She started her Portland career as chef de cuisine at the Korean bar Revelry, took over the Psychic Bar kitchen with her chicken wings and rice shop Prey & Tell, and recently opened her pop-up Sunshine Noodles as a permanent restaurant in Northwest Portland. However, her next venture is going to look a little different: Teaming up with Wei-En Tan, the owner and sommelier of Stem Wine Bar on Mississippi Avenue [whom the author sometimes cat sits for], Lam will open Alouette later this month in Slabtown. A modern bistro with heavy French influences, Alouette will serve small and larger plates like butter-braised brassicas, beef fat pomme frites, and hangar steak in vadouvan-spiced butter along with cocktails and wines by the glass.
PORTLAND, OR
Eater

A Familiar Echo Park Space Will Burst With Big Indonesian Flavors Soon

More good news for Echo Park: The former Winsome space at the base of the glassy Elysian apartment building is coming back to life, and there are big plans to activate the dining room all day long. While the restaurant portion of the property has been mostly closed since 2019, Clark Street did (until March) operate a small cafe at the front of the space. Now the room is humming anew thanks to the Farm Cup Coffee team, and within months there could be a finer-dining evening menu in place that might shake up the neighborhood.
RESTAURANTS
Eater

Komo Serves Sushi in a Japanese-Inspired Setting With Cherry Blossoms

Chef Macku Chan, the engine behind respected eponymous Japanese dining spot Macku Sushi, in late April formally announced the closure of his Clybourn Avenue restaurant after a dozen years. The restaurant’s demise is sad news for its fans, many of whom shared well wishes and memories of past meals on social media.
CHICAGO, IL
Eater

10 Sublime Sicilian Restaurants in NYC

You may already be eating Sicilian food without knowing it. What is probably the world’s most popular bar snack — fried calamari — is fundamentally Sicilian, and so is the eggplant relish (or is it a salad?) called caponata. And, of course, the thick, square slices of Sicilian pizza found in nearly every neighborhood pizzeria, more properly called focaccia or sfincione.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Abby Joseph

The 3 Best Places to Visit in Texas

Texas is a state with a lot to offer. It's the second-largest state in the US, and it's geographically and culturally diverse. That means there are a lot of unique attractions and things to do. You can go to the big cities, like Houston and Dallas, or you can explore the small towns and rural areas. There's something for everyone in Texas. And if you're looking for adventure, you'll find it here too. From skiing and hiking in the mountains to kayaking and fishing in the Gulf of Mexico, there's no shortage of outdoor activities to enjoy in Texas. So if you're looking for a place to have some fun and adventure, Texas is definitely worth considering.
TEXAS STATE
Eater

A Classic Chophouse Opens Today in Downtown Silver Spring

Much-anticipated and long-delayed J. Hollinger’s Waterman’s Chophouse opens its doors on Tuesday, May 10, in Silver Spring. The modern American restaurant (8606 Colesville Road) is from restaurateur Jerry Hollinger of The Daily Dish and The Dish & Dram. The menu evokes a classic chophouse with a few modern twists: kimchi accents the chilled seafood platter at the raw bar and beef tartare is topped with local quail egg yolk. There’s a pasta section with dishes like linguine and clams, and a lengthy section devoted to steak with add-ons like butter-poached crab or jumbo shrimp and sauces like chimichurri or creamy horseradish. J. Hollinger’s fills the hole left by neighborhood chophouse the Classics, which closed in 2018, and originally opened in 1998 as Ray’s the Classics under founder Michael Landrum. Originally intended for a fall 2021 opening and then for a March opening, chef and Charlie Palmer alum Mike Ellis made headlines in March for his good deed of making meals for neighboring residents displaced by an apartment building explosion.
SILVER SPRING, MD
Eater

Go Behind the Curtain of This Haven for HiFi and Cocktails on Convoy

A sleek speakeasy opens Wednesday, May 11 in one of Kearny Mesa’s busiest dining complexes. Hidden away next to the latest Taco Stand location on Convoy Street — its entrance is accessed from the alley behind the strip mall — Convoy Music Bar is an intimate and elegant 40-seat space modeled after a Tokyo-style listening bar.
RESTAURANTS
Eater

Celebrity Chef Gordon Ramsey Is Opening a Fish-and-Chips Chain in Times Square

The brash, expletive-dropping celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay is opening a restaurant in Times Square. AMNewYork reports that Ramsay is bringing his fish-and-chips chain — called Gordon Ramsay Fish & Chips, of course — to 1500 Broadway, near Seventh Avenue. Like the chain’s other outposts in Orlando and Las Vegas, this restaurant will stock fried fish and chips, as well as shrimp, lobster, and chicken. Ramsay joins a few other new restaurants luring in tourists in the neighborhood, including a four-story Planet Hollywood and Brooklyn Chop House’s 25,000-square-foot expansion that includes a members-only NFT restaurant.
BROOKLYN, NY
Eater

Where to Drink Outdoors in Greater Boston in Spring 2022

Warm weather is sticking around a bit more consistently all of a sudden, so patios are starting to open in and around Boston. Updated frequently throughout spring and summer 2022 (and the warm-ish portion of fall, hopefully), this page will track pertinent news in Greater Boston’s outdoor drinking scene: beer garden openings, wine bar patio debuts, the occasional special event, and more.
BOSTON, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy